BBC Sport - FA Cup: 50 memorable goals - Charlie George's extra-time strike

Top 50 FA Cup goals: George in extra time

BBC Sport looks back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

Long-haired midfielder Charlie George scored an extra-time winner in the 1971 final against Liverpool as Arsenal wrapped up a league and cup double.

With the two sides unable to be separated in normal time, Liverpool took the lead two minutes into extra time when Steve Heighway caught out Bob Wilson to score inside the Arsenal goalkeeper's near post.

The Gunners levelled nine minutes later through substitute Eddie Kelly and a draw seemed a certainty as both sides tired.

But with eight minutes remaining a visibly drained George smashed a superb 20-yard shot past Liverpool keeper Ray Clemence before collapsing to the ground with his arms outstretched in celebration.

