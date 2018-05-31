BBC Sport - FA Cup: 50 memorable goals - Ray Parlour's 25-yard stunner

BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

"He's through! Oh it's alright, it's only Ray Parlour..." Sky Sports presenter and Chelsea fan Tim Lovejoy will never live down his commentating clanger as Arsenal midfielder Parlour scored a brilliant opening goal in the 2002 FA Cup final.

The 'Romford Pele', who had not scored in the Premier League that season, curled a shot past Chelsea goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini from 25 yards.

Freddie Ljungberg grabbed a second - he became the first man to score goals in successive FA Cup finals since Tottenham Hotspur's Bobby Smith in 1961 and 1962 - to wrap up a 2-0 win.

Arsenal went on to win the double after winning their last 13 Premier League games.

