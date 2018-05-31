BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

"Don't blame it on Biscan, don't blame it on Finnan, don't blame it on Hamann, blame it on Traore. He just can't, he just can't, he just can't control his feet…"

Yes, today's selection is an own goal so comic that it spawned its own chant.

Djimi Traore was one of the more experienced names in a young Liverpool team named by Rafael Benitez for the third-round trip to Burnley in 2005.

If he was supposed to bring some composure to a defence that also included David Raven and Zak Whitbread, he failed.

The Frenchman appeared under little pressure as he ran back towards his goal to cut out Richard Chaplow's cross in the 51st minute, but clumsily backheeled the ball into his own net for the only goal of the game.

Traore had the last laugh though. He finished the season with a Champions League winners' medal following the Reds' famous comeback against AC Milan in Istanbul. He is currently playing in Major League Soccer for Seattle Sounders and scored a notable goal at the right end in the 2013 Concacaf quarter-finals.

As for Burnley, their run came to an end with a fifth-round replay defeat by fierce local rivals Blackburn.