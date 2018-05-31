BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

During his Arsenal days Michael Thomas had left Liverpool heartbroken, scoring a dramatic late winner at Anfield to snatch the 1989 league title from the Reds' grasp.

Following a switch between the two clubs in 1991, Thomas played his part in Liverpool's first FA Cup triumph since that memorable evening.

Supplied by a flicked pass from a young Steve McManaman, Thomas dispatched a hip-high shot past goalkeeper Paul Norman and into the top corner for the first goal of the 1992 final against Sunderland.

Thomas also played his part in the second goal of a 2-0 victory, nudging the ball into the path of scorer Ian Rush after bursting into the box.

The trophy was the only one of manager Graeme Souness's three-year spell in charge of Liverpool. The former Scotland midfielder attended the final despite having had triple heart-bypass surgery just a month before.