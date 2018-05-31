BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

"You know the Hatters gonna cook something up for Delia," rapped Luton Town midfielder Matt Robinson before his side's fourth-round meeting with Norwich in 2013.

His prophecy proved correct.

Thanks to Scott Rendell's near-post finish in the 80th minute, Luton became the first non-league team to knock a top-flight side out of the FA Cup since Sutton's famous 1989 toppling of Coventry.

Having beaten Wolves in the previous round, Luton's run came to an end in the fifth round when they were beaten 3-0 by Millwall.

Rendell, now 27, left Luton in January 2014 to join Woking - the 14th club of his professional career.