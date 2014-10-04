Derby County 0-0 Millwall

McClaren's side have now lost just once in 14 games this season - the 3-2 defeat away at Charlton on 19 August

Derby County missed the chance to go top of the Championship table as out-of-form Millwall secured a deserved draw with a gritty display.

The Lions had lost four of their last five games and started nervously, but they settled and edged the first half.

Lee Gregory twice threatened and he also had a strong claim for a penalty.

Jamie Ward had three decent chances for the Rams before the break, but both sides struggled to create opportunities in a second half that lacked quality.

Derby did up the tempo after the interval but never looked like finding the goal that would have taken them above Norwich, Watford and Nottingham Forest.

The Canaries and Hornets also both drew at home, while Forest play on Sunday.

An encouraging Rams start saw Ward twice shoot just off target, firing one effort just wide and then curling another shot over the bar.

But Millwall recovered and began to look a long way off the team who have only won one of their last 10 matches in all competitions.

League debutant Matthew Briggs, one of five changes to the side brushed aside 3-1 by Birmingham in midweek, had the first chance with a decent strike that was blocked and the visitors grew in confidence.

Millwall have only managed to score 10 league goals in 11 games this season and and have only won one of their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Gregory had two attempts on the counter-attack, the excellent Briggs shot across goal and the Lions had a very strong claim for penalty when Cyrus Christie appeared to push Gregory in the box.

The hosts were struggling to retain possession and create openings, although Jordan Ibe's pace was posing problems and the ever-lively Ward did test David Forde with a fine strike.

Derby, who are now 10 games unbeaten, made a bright start to the second period but they failed to register a single shot on target and Millwall's only attempt on goal saw Scott McDonald's shot easily saved.

Derby manager Steve McClaren: "I thought quite early on that it was going to be a one-nil game but we didn't have the quality to pull it off.

"We lacked quality in the final third, we lacked quality with our final ball, we lacked quality in our finishing; all the things that are usually our strong points.

Millwall manager Ian Holloway: "Crisis is not a word I recognise where football is concerned. Crisis is what is happening to people who go out to work for Christian Aid and lose their life.

"I have a supportive chairman. He won't be talking about a crisis today and he didn't mention the word crisis in midweek because he knows the truth about our situation and he knows what I am trying to achieve here.

"Of course I'm happy to get a point here because a club like Millwall shouldn't be coming to a place like Derby, with their history and support and resources, and expecting to get anything."