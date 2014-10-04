Match ends, Derby County 0, Millwall 0.
Derby County 0-0 Millwall
Derby County missed the chance to go top of the Championship table as out-of-form Millwall secured a deserved draw with a gritty display.
The Lions had lost four of their last five games and started nervously, but they settled and edged the first half.
Lee Gregory twice threatened and he also had a strong claim for a penalty.
Jamie Ward had three decent chances for the Rams before the break, but both sides struggled to create opportunities in a second half that lacked quality.
Derby did up the tempo after the interval but never looked like finding the goal that would have taken them above Norwich, Watford and Nottingham Forest.
The Canaries and Hornets also both drew at home, while Forest play on Sunday.
An encouraging Rams start saw Ward twice shoot just off target, firing one effort just wide and then curling another shot over the bar.
But Millwall recovered and began to look a long way off the team who have only won one of their last 10 matches in all competitions.
League debutant Matthew Briggs, one of five changes to the side brushed aside 3-1 by Birmingham in midweek, had the first chance with a decent strike that was blocked and the visitors grew in confidence.
|Lacking Lions
|Millwall have only managed to score 10 league goals in 11 games this season and and have only won one of their last 10 matches in all competitions.
Gregory had two attempts on the counter-attack, the excellent Briggs shot across goal and the Lions had a very strong claim for penalty when Cyrus Christie appeared to push Gregory in the box.
The hosts were struggling to retain possession and create openings, although Jordan Ibe's pace was posing problems and the ever-lively Ward did test David Forde with a fine strike.
Derby, who are now 10 games unbeaten, made a bright start to the second period but they failed to register a single shot on target and Millwall's only attempt on goal saw Scott McDonald's shot easily saved.
Derby manager Steve McClaren: "I thought quite early on that it was going to be a one-nil game but we didn't have the quality to pull it off.
"We lacked quality in the final third, we lacked quality with our final ball, we lacked quality in our finishing; all the things that are usually our strong points.
Millwall manager Ian Holloway: "Crisis is not a word I recognise where football is concerned. Crisis is what is happening to people who go out to work for Christian Aid and lose their life.
"I have a supportive chairman. He won't be talking about a crisis today and he didn't mention the word crisis in midweek because he knows the truth about our situation and he knows what I am trying to achieve here.
"Of course I'm happy to get a point here because a club like Millwall shouldn't be coming to a place like Derby, with their history and support and resources, and expecting to get anything."
Line-ups
Derby
- 1Grant
- 2Christie
- 6Keogh
- 17WhitbreadBooked at 80mins
- 3Forsyth
- 4Bryson
- 14EustaceBooked at 38minsSubstituted forHendrickat 59'minutes
- 19Hughes
- 44IbeBooked at 30minsSubstituted forRussellat 65'minutes
- 9MartinBooked at 30mins
- 10WardSubstituted forBestat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Hendrick
- 11Russell
- 27Calero
- 30Best
- 32Shotton
- 33Mascarell
- 35Mitchell
Millwall
- 1FordeBooked at 30mins
- 2DunneBooked at 69mins
- 14Briggs
- 17WebsterBooked at 18mins
- 6Williams
- 30Chaplow
- 26AbdouSubstituted forUpsonat 82'minutes
- 22O'BrienSubstituted forMaloneat 68'minutes
- 27McDonald
- 11WoolfordBooked at 33mins
- 9GregorySubstituted forFullerat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Shittu
- 15Upson
- 16Beevers
- 19Fuller
- 23Powell
- 28Malone
- 41King
- Referee:
- Mark Haywood
- Attendance:
- 27,749
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home12
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Derby County 0, Millwall 0.
Attempt blocked. Johnny Russell (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Alan Dunne.
Attempt blocked. Martyn Woolford (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Martyn Woolford (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Fuller.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Johnny Russell.
Foul by Will Hughes (Derby County).
Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Will Hughes (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Chaplow (Millwall).
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Zak Whitbread.
Offside, Derby County. Craig Forsyth tries a through ball, but Chris Martin is caught offside.
Offside, Derby County. Cyrus Christie tries a through ball, but Leon Best is caught offside.
Foul by Chris Martin (Derby County).
Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Zak Whitbread (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricardo Fuller (Millwall).
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Ed Upson replaces Nadjim Abdou.
Attempt missed. Scott McDonald (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Scott McDonald (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Richard Chaplow.
Booking
Zak Whitbread (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Zak Whitbread (Derby County).
Ricardo Fuller (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Ricardo Fuller replaces Lee Gregory.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Byron Webster.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Shaun Williams.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Byron Webster.
Booking
Alan Dunne (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Martin (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alan Dunne (Millwall).
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Scott Malone replaces Aiden O'Brien.
Richard Keogh (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).
Attempt blocked. Jeff Hendrick (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Martin.
Chris Martin (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Richard Chaplow (Millwall).
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Johnny Russell replaces Jordon Ibe.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by David Forde.
Craig Bryson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.