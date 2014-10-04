Middlesbrough 2-0 Fulham

Adomah scored his second goal of the Championship season against Fulham

Middlesbrough beat Fulham to extend their unbeaten league run to six games.

Adam Reach broke the deadlock 45 seconds into the second half, stabbing in from close range.

Fulham were looking for a fourth consecutive win under caretaker manager Kit Symons but chances from Tim Hoogland and Lasse Vigen Christensen were not taken.

And Albert Adomah tucked home a second goal in the 82nd minute to make sure of a Boro victory.

Symons had improved the fortunes of struggling Fulham - the former Premier League side had taken just one point from their first seven games of the season under former boss Felix Magath.

But they were undone by an in-form Boro side, who climbed up to fifth in the table with their sixth win in 11 outings.

Media playback is not supported on this device Symons on Middlesbrough v Fulham

In an unremarkable first half, the hosts had the best chance to break the deadlock when Adomah's shot, from a Ryan Fredericks centre, hit the inside of the bar and bounced out.

But the game came alive immediately after the break when Lee Tomlin's overhead kick fell to Reach to poke home. and the Boro midfielder nearly doubled his tally moments later only to be denied by the crossbar.

Fulham then enjoyed their best spell of the match, Hoogland's header hitting the woodwork before Christensen's shot was blocked on the line by Boro defender Daniel Ayala.

There was another reprieve for the home defenders when Colombian striker Hugo Rodallega blazed over after a long ball from George Williams.

But a superb passing move from the hosts saw Spanish striker Kike supply Adomah, who swept the ball in to double Middlesbrough's tally.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka: "I'm very happy with our position in the table and pleased because our performance was very good.

"We played against a very good team, who are working well with the new manager and will be in a high position at the end of the season.

"This team is improving every single day. One point off the top? I want to be in that position at the end of the season - that's my job."

Fulham caretaker manager Kit Symons: "Conceding after a few seconds of the second half didn't help the cause. But we had three gilt-edged chances at 1-0 and at least one would have gone in on another day.

"I will just keep going and carry on. I've done several different roles at this club and done each to the best of my ability. I will do this one as long as is required."