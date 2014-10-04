Match ends, Chesterfield 3, Sheffield United 2.
Chesterfield 3-2 Sheffield United
Chesterfield defeated neighbours Sheffield United 3-2 as both sides had a man sent off in an eventful match.
Jimmy Ryan hit a 25-yard opener for the Spireites just before Blades striker Michael Higdon was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Daniel Jones.
Chesterfield keeper Tommy Lee saw red for bringing down Ryan Flynn, before Gary Roberts doubled the hosts' lead.
Eoin Doyle made it 3-0 with 18 minutes to go before Marc McNulty and Neill Collins set up a tense finish.
Former Hibernian striker Doyle has now scored 13 goals in 11 games for Chesterfield this season, including a run of nine goals in the last six matches.
Chesterfield United manager Paul Cook speaks to BBC Radio Sheffield:
"It's not a big victory, it's just a victory. You don't have big victories, that's for you media people to build up.
"What you can do well these days is build up pressure on managers. We've just got three points.
"Today is a great day for us, to beat a team as established as Sheffield United is great for us.
"Today is our day, we'll enjoy it. And we're show Sheffield United the respect they deserve."
Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"Decisions changed the game. One or two of our decisions but mainly from the officials.
"I thought Michael Higdon's sending off in the context of the game was a yellow card.
"I thought the turning point was on about 20 minutes when Jamie Murphy got brought down one-on-one with the keeper.
"I thought we did enough to get back into it. There were one or two offside decisions that didn't go our way."
