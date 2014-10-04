Match ends, Leicester City 2, Burnley 2.
Leicester City 2-2 Burnley
-
- From the section Football
- Burnley leapfrog QPR to move off the bottom
- Clarets lose Kieran Trippier to injury
- Leicester still unbeaten at home in the league
- Foxes climb three places to ninth in table
Substitute Ross Wallace scored a stoppage-time equaliser at Leicester to lift Burnley off the bottom of the Premier League.
Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp put the Foxes ahead with a right-foot finish after Riyad Mahrez's cross.
Burnley ended a run of five league games without a goal when Michael Kightly equalised, before Mahrez's header restored Leicester's lead.
But Wallace scored a dramatic 20-yard free-kick to deny Leicester victory.
Burnley, who started the day at the foot of the table, leapfrog QPR, who travel to West Ham on Sunday.
|Match facts
|Ross Wallace's late equaliser for Burnley - timed at 95.15 minutes - was the latest goal scored in the Premier League this term
|Burnley's Premier League goal drought ended at 565 minutes; the 10th longest in the competition's history
|Leicester have scored 10 home goals in their first four league home games
|The Clarets have conceded six times in their last two outings
The Clarets head into the international break without a top-flight win in seven attempts and lost defender Kieran Trippier to a serious ankle injury.
However, this was one of their most satisfying days since returning to the top flight as a spirited performance saw them twice come from behind to earn a point.
Leicester remain unbeaten at the King Power Stadium this season, but that will be of little consolation for Foxes boss Nigel Pearson.
His side were moments away from shooting up seven places to fifth spot when Scott Arfield was fouled just outside the Leicester area by Matthew James.
Wallace, who had replaced Kightly, bent the ball over the wall and into the far corner of the net to spark joyous scenes among Burnley's travelling support.
The visitors will argue that Leicester should have finished with 10 men after the crunching challenge that ended Trippier's day by Schlupp, who had already been booked.
Algeria international Mahrez impressed for the hosts and forced visiting keeper Tom Heaton into his first serious save in the 20th minute after letting fly from long range before three goals in the space of seven first-half minutes brought the game to life.
Leicester went ahead when Schlupp connected with Mahrez's low cross to steer the ball beyond Heaton for his first Premier League goal.
Burnley had gone over nine hours without a league goal when Kightly bundled the ball over the line from close range six minutes later after Lukas Jutkiewicz headed on Arfield's cross.
But the Clarets were on level terms for only 94 seconds, the unmarked Mahrez nodding home Jamie Vardy's cross five minute before half-time.
The visitors were the better side after the interval, Jutkiewicz twice going close, while Trippier received lengthy treatment before being carried off to prompt seven minutes of stoppage time.
Leicester thought they had done enough before James tripped Arfield, allowing Wallace to provide a late twist.
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson:
"I'm annoyed, we should win the game. We're better than we were last season and I don't think Burnley are as good as they were on today's performance.
"But what they do have is spirit.
"It felt like a Championship game, there was not a great deal of fluidity to it.
"Burnley didn't come here to play any fluid football, they came to be difficult to beat. We didn't do enough with the ball but we still looked comfortable."
Burnley manager Sean Dyche:
"I was really pleased with the performance and the point adds a bit of gloss to it.
"It's been coming and it was a moment of real talent from Ross (Wallace).
"The first goal was a fantastic little clip from Scott Arfield to Lukas (Jutkiewicz) and Kites is on the spot.
"It was a really good move and it's important we find that within our play."
Line-ups
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 2de Laet
- 5Morgan
- 18Moore
- 3Konchesky
- 26MahrezSubstituted forKnockaertat 72'minutes
- 4Drinkwater
- 7HammondSubstituted forJamesat 78'minutes
- 15SchluppBooked at 77mins
- 9Vardy
- 23UlloaSubstituted forNugentat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 8James
- 10King
- 12Hamer
- 24Knockaert
- 27Wasilewski
- 35Nugent
- 39Wood
Burnley
- 1Heaton
- 2TrippierSubstituted forKeaneat 86'minutes
- 4Duff
- 5Shackell
- 6Mee
- 11KightlySubstituted forWallaceat 79'minutes
- 37ArfieldBooked at 54mins
- 23WardBooked at 7mins
- 21BoydSubstituted forSordellat 67'minutes
- 30Barnes
- 19Jutkiewicz
Substitutes
- 3Lafferty
- 7Wallace
- 17Sordell
- 22Gilks
- 25Keane
- 28Long
- 33Hewitt
- Referee:
- Phil Dowd
- Attendance:
- 31,448
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Burnley 2.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Knockaert (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 2, Burnley 2. Ross Wallace (Burnley) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Foul by Matthew James (Leicester City).
Scott Arfield (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Wallace with a cross.
Booking
David Nugent (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Nugent (Leicester City).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Konchesky (Leicester City).
Lukas Jutkiewicz (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Leicester City. Paul Konchesky tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
Attempt saved. Liam Moore (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jason Shackell.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ben Mee.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Michael Keane replaces Kieran Trippier because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kieran Trippier (Burnley) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Nugent.
Hand ball by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ross Wallace replaces Michael Kightly.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Matthew James replaces Dean Hammond.
Hand ball by Jason Shackell (Burnley).
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Daniel Drinkwater.
Attempt saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.
Booking
Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City).
Scott Arfield (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Anthony Knockaert (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jason Shackell (Burnley).
Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Arfield with a headed pass.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jason Shackell.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Anthony Knockaert replaces Riyad Mahrez.
Foul by Wes Morgan (Leicester City).
Marvin Sordell (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
Jason Shackell (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Burnley) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.