Sunderland 3-1 Stoke City

Steven Fletcher rises to head his first goal of 2014

Fletcher scores twice for Poyet's men

Sunderland grab first Premier League win of the season

Adam had levelled for Stoke after Wickham opener

Two goals from recalled Steven Fletcher helped Sunderland pick up their first Premier League victory of the season.

Connor Wickham gave the Black Cats an early lead when he nodded in from close range but Charlie Adam levelled after a long run from Victor Moses.

Fletcher, who last started in August, got his first when he headed in Jordi Gomez's cross on 23 minutes.

Media playback is not supported on this device Sunderland 3-1 Stoke: Gus Poyet delighted with strike partnership

A subdued Stoke rarely threatened and Fletcher sealed it when he tapped home after a weaving run from Wickham.

Sunderland had not scored in their last two Premier League matches but they made the perfect start when Wickham nipped in front of returning old boy Phil Bardsley to head them into the lead before five minutes had elapsed.

It was to be short-lived. Chelsea loan man Victor Moses had already threatened on the left for Mark Hughes' men and once again found space on a jinking run. After skipping past Lee Cattermole he found Adam, who tucked an angled finish through the legs of John O'Shea and into the bottom corner.

Charlie Adam said he had no complaints about the result

The home side had not taken a lead into half-time in a top-flight match this term. Today was to be the day and the goal came from Fletcher who ended a 13-game drought when he rose unmarked in the area to head home Jordi Gomez's cross following a short corner.

He had not started a game since a defeat at QPR on 30 August and celebrated with vigour.

Analysis "I thought Sunderland's two forwards (Wickham and Fletcher) combined very well, helped by hopeless defending by Stoke. But they got into the right areas. "If they can keep those two playing, keep them fit, and keep getting balls into the box, Sunderland should have a decent season. "Confidence is a huge thing."

Stoke, who would have set a club record of six consecutive away matches in the top flight without losing had they avoided defeat, spent long periods of the second half on the front foot.

However, a well-drilled Sunderland rearguard offered few opportunities and sealed it when Wickham managed to stay on his feet after a mazy run to tee up Fletcher, who made no mistake to send a long-suffering crowd home happy.

After seeing just five goals all season, they had witnessed three in an afternoon - and a grinning Poyet cut a delighted figure on the touchline.

The deserved victory allowed Sunderland to leapfrog Stoke and move towards the top half of the table.

Steven Fletcher came on as a substitute in Sunderland's 0-0 draw with Swansea

While they triumphed 2-1 in the Capital One Cup in September, the Potters have never won on Wearside in the Premier League, having drawn twice and lost four times.

The long wait goes on.

Media playback is not supported on this device Sunderland 3-1: Stoke: We didn't deserve anything - Mark Hughes

Sunderland manager Gus Poyet: "I love winning, I hate losing. It was incredible. it wasn't our best game but we were outstanding in front of goal. They are happy boys now. They want to be on the front page of the newspaper tomorrow.

"When I'm wrong I take responsibility. It's nice when it works. Something was missing - we were good but couldn't score. We started Fletch and it worked. I am sure we will play better but it's a good day.

"Before today it was no wins. Now we have only lost one in seven. The start looks different, it looks more than decent. I don't remember the last time I was that calm at the end of a game."

Stoke manager Mark Hughes: "We didn't deserve anything out of the game. We got off to a bad start and in away games in the Premier League you have to give yourselves a platform. We got back in it but the next opportunity they created they get another goal.

"It wasn't the best game in the world. On the day it was poor fayre from arguably both teams but we were poorer than Sunderland. Every time we allowed them an opportunity they took it, so congratulations to them but we weren't at the level we needed to be at.

"We were probing, had a vast amount of possession but didn't have that cutting edge. We've played a lot better than that. They've picked up three points and in all honesty we haven't made it that difficult."

Sunderland boss Gus Poyet had dropped ex-Manchester City pair Adam Johnson and Jack Rodwell

Steven Fletcher was recalled after Sunderland failed to score in their last two Premier League matches

Peter Crouch attempted to recreate his famous volley against Manchester City but shot wide

Gus Poyet was delighted with his team's performance going into the international break

The Stadium of Light lived up to its name on a sunny afternoon on Wearside