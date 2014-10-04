Match ends, Hibernian 1, Raith Rovers 1.
Hibernian 1-1 Raith Rovers
A second-half strike from Christian Nade rescued a point for Raith against Hibernian at Easter Road.
Hibs edged the first period, and pulled ahead in the 44th minute when Scott Robertson stabbed the ball into the net from two yards out after Ross Laidlaw had parried Callum Booth's goalbound effort.
Hibs wasted opportunities to extend their lead early in the second half, with Scott Allan the worst culprit, firing straight at Laidlaw when it seemed easier to score.
They were made to pay for their profligacy when Raith levelled on 68 minutes, when Nade started a flowing move with a clever backheel before receiving the ball back and netting from inside the area.
The away side could have grabbed all three points late on, but Ryan Conroy dithered in front of goal when expertly set up by goalscorer Nade.
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Oxley
- 6Forster
- 4Hanlon
- 5Fontaine
- 16Stevenson
- 8Robertson
- 20AllanSubstituted forHarrisat 80'minutes
- 10CraigSubstituted forMcGeouchat 72'minutes
- 22BoothBooked at 75mins
- 35Cummings
- 24MalongaSubstituted forHeffernanat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Harris
- 11Stanton
- 14Heffernan
- 19Handling
- 23McGeouch
- 30Kennedy
- 31Perntreou
Raith Rovers
- 17Laidlaw
- 2Thomson
- 4Watson
- 24Ellis
- 23McKeown
- 19McKaySubstituted forStewartat 72'minutes
- 8MoonBooked at 53mins
- 14Conroy
- 6Fox
- 11Scott
- 27NadeBooked at 68mins
Substitutes
- 7Anderson
- 9Stewart
- 12Callachan
- 16Vaughan
- 20McGurn
- 31Matthews
- 32Bates
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 9,954
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Raith Rovers 1.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Foul by Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian).
Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Callum Booth (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Paul Heffernan replaces Dominique Malonga.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Hibernian).
Kevin Moon (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Alex Harris replaces Scott Allan.
Foul by Liam Fontaine (Hibernian).
Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Callum Booth (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Callum Booth (Hibernian).
Martin Scott (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Dylan McGeouch replaces Liam Craig.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Mark Stewart replaces Barrie McKay.
Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, Raith Rovers 1. Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Conroy.
Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).
Paul Watson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Laurie Ellis.
Scott Robertson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Scott (Raith Rovers).
Attempt saved. Scott Allan (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ryan Conroy (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dominique Malonga (Hibernian).
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Laurie Ellis.
Foul by Jordan Forster (Hibernian).
Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Forster.
Booking
Kevin Moon (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Scott Allan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Moon (Raith Rovers).
Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Callum Booth (Hibernian).
Liam Fox (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.