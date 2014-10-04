Hibernian 1-1 Raith Rovers

A second-half strike from Christian Nade rescued a point for Raith against Hibernian at Easter Road.

Hibs edged the first period, and pulled ahead in the 44th minute when Scott Robertson stabbed the ball into the net from two yards out after Ross Laidlaw had parried Callum Booth's goalbound effort.

Hibs wasted opportunities to extend their lead early in the second half, with Scott Allan the worst culprit, firing straight at Laidlaw when it seemed easier to score.

They were made to pay for their profligacy when Raith levelled on 68 minutes, when Nade started a flowing move with a clever backheel before receiving the ball back and netting from inside the area.

The away side could have grabbed all three points late on, but Ryan Conroy dithered in front of goal when expertly set up by goalscorer Nade.