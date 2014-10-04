Scottish Championship
Hibernian1Raith Rovers1

Hibernian 1-1 Raith Rovers

A second-half strike from Christian Nade rescued a point for Raith against Hibernian at Easter Road.

Hibs edged the first period, and pulled ahead in the 44th minute when Scott Robertson stabbed the ball into the net from two yards out after Ross Laidlaw had parried Callum Booth's goalbound effort.

Hibs wasted opportunities to extend their lead early in the second half, with Scott Allan the worst culprit, firing straight at Laidlaw when it seemed easier to score.

They were made to pay for their profligacy when Raith levelled on 68 minutes, when Nade started a flowing move with a clever backheel before receiving the ball back and netting from inside the area.

The away side could have grabbed all three points late on, but Ryan Conroy dithered in front of goal when expertly set up by goalscorer Nade.

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 1Oxley
  • 6Forster
  • 4Hanlon
  • 5Fontaine
  • 16Stevenson
  • 8Robertson
  • 20AllanSubstituted forHarrisat 80'minutes
  • 10CraigSubstituted forMcGeouchat 72'minutes
  • 22BoothBooked at 75mins
  • 35Cummings
  • 24MalongaSubstituted forHeffernanat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Harris
  • 11Stanton
  • 14Heffernan
  • 19Handling
  • 23McGeouch
  • 30Kennedy
  • 31Perntreou

Raith Rovers

  • 17Laidlaw
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Watson
  • 24Ellis
  • 23McKeown
  • 19McKaySubstituted forStewartat 72'minutes
  • 8MoonBooked at 53mins
  • 14Conroy
  • 6Fox
  • 11Scott
  • 27NadeBooked at 68mins

Substitutes

  • 7Anderson
  • 9Stewart
  • 12Callachan
  • 16Vaughan
  • 20McGurn
  • 31Matthews
  • 32Bates
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
9,954

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Hibernian 1, Raith Rovers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Raith Rovers 1.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Paul Watson.

Foul by Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian).

Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Callum Booth (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Paul Heffernan replaces Dominique Malonga.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Hibernian).

Kevin Moon (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Alex Harris replaces Scott Allan.

Foul by Liam Fontaine (Hibernian).

Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Callum Booth (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Callum Booth (Hibernian).

Martin Scott (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Dylan McGeouch replaces Liam Craig.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Mark Stewart replaces Barrie McKay.

Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Hibernian 1, Raith Rovers 1. Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Conroy.

Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).

Paul Watson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Laurie Ellis.

Scott Robertson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Martin Scott (Raith Rovers).

Attempt saved. Scott Allan (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Ryan Conroy (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dominique Malonga (Hibernian).

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Laurie Ellis.

Foul by Jordan Forster (Hibernian).

Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Forster.

Booking

Kevin Moon (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Scott Allan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Moon (Raith Rovers).

Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Callum Booth (Hibernian).

Liam Fox (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts87102542122
2Rangers8512189916
3Raith Rovers8422911-214
4Queen of Sth83231211111
5Hibernian83141111010
6Falkirk8242811-310
7Dumbarton8233713-69
8Livingston8215812-47
9Alloa8215814-67
10Cowdenbeath8125919-105
Top Stories

