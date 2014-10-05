Celtic 0-1 Hamilton Academical

Hamilton lead Premiership by point

Accies' first win at Celtic Park for 76 years

Celtic remain sixth in table

Accies unbeaten in 10 games, Celtic's first loss in eight

Ali Crawford gave Hamilton their first win at Celtic Park since 1938 to move them top of the Scottish Premiership.

John Guidetti and Anthony Stokes fired just wide and Hamilton keeper Michael McGovern saved from Jason Denayer in a first half in which Celtic pressed.

Crawford thumped the ball home from 18 yards early in the second half.

Denayer's header was cleared off the line and Stokes, twice, and Leigh Griffiths were off target as Celtic's day ended in frustration.

Accies, who have dropped only seven points so far this season, lead Dundee United by a point and Alex Neil's side are now six clear of Celtic.

Celtic manager Ronny Deila looked distraught in the home dugout

For Ronny Deila's team, the Sunday lunchtime encounter was an opportunity to stretch their winning run in all competitions to four, having claimed their first Europa League Group D win against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday evening.

But Celtic could have found themselves behind in the opening minute as Stephen Hendrie's cross from Hamilton's left found its way across the penalty area and Dougie Imrie was unable to capitalise.

The hosts' first real chance arrived when Scott Brown's header forward was not cut out by the Hamilton defence and Guidetti - back in the Celtic line-up after being ineligible in midweek - turned the ball just wide of McGovern's goal.

Stokes' shot suffered a similar fate and McGovern was tested seriously for the first time by Denayer's header, with Accies frantically scrambling clear after Efe Ambrose had returned the ball into the six-yard box.

The pressure was mounting and McGovern punched clear under pressure from Guidetti, then Jesus Garcia Tena blocked Stefan Johansen's volley.

Mickael Antoine-Curier had run tirelessly but seen precious little of the ball as half-time approached. However, the Guadeloupe striker was presented with a chance when he robbed Denayer and Celtic had to rely on a Virgil van Dijk deflection to divert the ball wide.

Two efforts from captain Brown just before the break and one from Guidetti shortly after indicated it was only a matter of time before Celtic got the opener.

But Hamilton broke quickly after Stokes shot tamely into McGovern's arms and stunned the home crowd with Crawford's goal.

The midfielder connected with Hendrie's low cross from the left by directing the ball firmly into Gordon's left-hand corner.

Celtic responded with a Commons drive saved by McGovern and a Denayer header cleared on the goal-line by Crawford.

Stokes headed wide when he really should have scored from Commons' delivery and Hamilton almost rubbed salt into the wound when substitute Louis Longridge fired wide via a deflection.

Tony Andreu was next to threaten a second for the visitors and his curving left-foot shot from 20 yards was barely inches wide of Gordon's goal.

Exasperation in Celtic's ranks grew as Denayer side-footed weakly at McGovern and then Guidetti's replacement Griffiths nicked the ball wide.

And when Stokes nodded out, Celtic's first domestic home defeat of the season was all but confirmed and Hamilton were soon celebrating a famous victory.

Crawford sent his shot past Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon

Dougie Imrie (back) was also in the Greenock Morton team that won at Celtic Park last season

Celtic striker Griffiths could not find the net after coming on as a substitute

Hamilton's players took the plaudits from their fans at Celtic Park