Match ends, Celtic 0, Hamilton Academical 1.
Celtic 0-1 Hamilton Academical
- Hamilton lead Premiership by point
- Accies' first win at Celtic Park for 76 years
- Celtic remain sixth in table
- Accies unbeaten in 10 games, Celtic's first loss in eight
Ali Crawford gave Hamilton their first win at Celtic Park since 1938 to move them top of the Scottish Premiership.
John Guidetti and Anthony Stokes fired just wide and Hamilton keeper Michael McGovern saved from Jason Denayer in a first half in which Celtic pressed.
Crawford thumped the ball home from 18 yards early in the second half.
Denayer's header was cleared off the line and Stokes, twice, and Leigh Griffiths were off target as Celtic's day ended in frustration.
Accies, who have dropped only seven points so far this season, lead Dundee United by a point and Alex Neil's side are now six clear of Celtic.
For Ronny Deila's team, the Sunday lunchtime encounter was an opportunity to stretch their winning run in all competitions to four, having claimed their first Europa League Group D win against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday evening.
But Celtic could have found themselves behind in the opening minute as Stephen Hendrie's cross from Hamilton's left found its way across the penalty area and Dougie Imrie was unable to capitalise.
The hosts' first real chance arrived when Scott Brown's header forward was not cut out by the Hamilton defence and Guidetti - back in the Celtic line-up after being ineligible in midweek - turned the ball just wide of McGovern's goal.
Stokes' shot suffered a similar fate and McGovern was tested seriously for the first time by Denayer's header, with Accies frantically scrambling clear after Efe Ambrose had returned the ball into the six-yard box.
The pressure was mounting and McGovern punched clear under pressure from Guidetti, then Jesus Garcia Tena blocked Stefan Johansen's volley.
Mickael Antoine-Curier had run tirelessly but seen precious little of the ball as half-time approached. However, the Guadeloupe striker was presented with a chance when he robbed Denayer and Celtic had to rely on a Virgil van Dijk deflection to divert the ball wide.
Two efforts from captain Brown just before the break and one from Guidetti shortly after indicated it was only a matter of time before Celtic got the opener.
But Hamilton broke quickly after Stokes shot tamely into McGovern's arms and stunned the home crowd with Crawford's goal.
The midfielder connected with Hendrie's low cross from the left by directing the ball firmly into Gordon's left-hand corner.
Celtic responded with a Commons drive saved by McGovern and a Denayer header cleared on the goal-line by Crawford.
Stokes headed wide when he really should have scored from Commons' delivery and Hamilton almost rubbed salt into the wound when substitute Louis Longridge fired wide via a deflection.
Tony Andreu was next to threaten a second for the visitors and his curving left-foot shot from 20 yards was barely inches wide of Gordon's goal.
Exasperation in Celtic's ranks grew as Denayer side-footed weakly at McGovern and then Guidetti's replacement Griffiths nicked the ball wide.
And when Stokes nodded out, Celtic's first domestic home defeat of the season was all but confirmed and Hamilton were soon celebrating a famous victory.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 26Gordon
- 4Ambrose
- 22Denayer
- 5van Dijk
- 3Izaguirre
- 8Brown
- 25JohansenBooked at 78mins
- 32WakasoBooked at 57minsSubstituted forTonevat 61'minutes
- 15Commons
- 10Stokes
- 9GuidettiSubstituted forGriffithsat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Scepovic
- 16Berget
- 24Zaluska
- 27Tonev
- 28Griffiths
- 33Kayal
- 34O'Connell
Hamilton
- 1McGovern
- 2Gordon
- 4Devlin
- 24Tena
- 3Hendrie
- 7Imrie
- 22AndreuSubstituted forLyonat 88'minutes
- 6GillespieBooked at 66mins
- 28RedmondSubstituted forLongridgeat 57'minutes
- 11Crawford
- 99Antoine-CurierSubstituted forRyanat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Scotland
- 10Neil
- 12Lyon
- 17Longridge
- 20Brophy
- 29Hill
- 32Ryan
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 42,412
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 0, Hamilton Academical 1.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Darren Lyon.
Foul by Anthony Stokes (Celtic).
Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Andy Ryan replaces Mickael Antoine-Curier.
Attempt missed. Anthony Stokes (Celtic) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Darren Lyon replaces Tony Andreu.
Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Kris Commons (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic).
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Stefan Johansen (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Celtic).
Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Jason Denayer (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Michael Devlin.
Attempt missed. Tony Andreu (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Michael Devlin.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jason Denayer.
Attempt blocked. Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Anthony Stokes (Celtic) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Alex Neil (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Grant Gillespie.
Booking
Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.
Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical).
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Aleksandar Tonev replaces Mubarak Wakaso.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Leigh Griffiths replaces John Guidetti.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Louis Longridge replaces Daniel Redmond.
Booking
Mubarak Wakaso (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Mubarak Wakaso (Celtic).
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt blocked. Anthony Stokes (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Michael Devlin.
Attempt blocked. Jason Denayer (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Michael Devlin.