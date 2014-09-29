Port Vale: Stephane Zubar and Reiss Greenidge arrive on loan

Zubar has not played since suffering a knee injury after being loaned out to Bury in February 2013

Port Vale interim boss Rob Page has made his first signings since replacing Micky Adams earlier this month.

Defender Stephane Zubar, 27, has joined on a month's loan from Bournemouth, and could go straight into the team for Saturday's trip to Fleetwood.

Fellow defender Reiss Greenidge has also moved to Vale Park from Premier League side West Bromwich Albion.

Greenidge, 18, has been loaned to Vale until December after impressing in Albion's Under-18 team.

Zubar's Midlands connection Stephane Zubar is the younger brother of former Wolves defender - and fellow Guadeloupe international - Ronald Zubar

The 6ft 5ins centre-half is highly rated, having been reportedly linked with a move to Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Zubar has been with Bournemouth for three years since arriving from Plymouth Argyle, but has not featured after nine months out with an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury suffered in March 2013.

Vale have picked up four points from two games since Page was asked to take over following the departure of Adams.