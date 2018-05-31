BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

Nobody gave Manchester City a hope when they trailed Tottenham 3-0 at half-time in their 2004 fourth round tie at White Hart Lane.

Kevin Keegan's side had won just once in 18 games and any faint hopes of a comeback looked over when, moments after the half-time whistle was blown, midfielder Joey Barton picked up a second yellow card for dissent.

But defender Sylvain Distin pulled a goal back shortly after the restart and when a Paul Bosvelt strike deflected into the net off Anthony Gardner, the home fans got decidedly twitchy.

Shaun Wright-Phillips then raced clear of the Spurs defence to equalise with 10 minutes to go to set up a tense finale.

And this header at the far post from Jon Macken in the dying seconds completed an incredible comeback from City.