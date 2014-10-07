EFL Trophy
Portsmouth1Northampton2

Portsmouth v Northampton Town

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 1Jones
  • 15Wynter
  • 13Ertl
  • 5DeveraSubstituted forWebsterat 8'minutesSubstituted forShoreyat 60'minutes
  • 34Butler
  • 11HolmesBooked at 89mins
  • 24Awford
  • 25Atangana
  • 8WallaceSubstituted forBarchamat 47'minutes
  • 9Taylor
  • 33Close

Substitutes

  • 2Webster
  • 7Barcham
  • 17Shorey
  • 22Poke
  • 26Tarbuck

Northampton

  • 21Archer
  • 12Tozer
  • 6Collins
  • 36Cresswell
  • 25ByromBooked at 90mins
  • 19D'AthBooked at 81mins
  • 10O'Toole
  • 4Carter
  • 14Nicholls
  • 9RichardsSubstituted forMohamedat 41'minutes
  • 20MoyoSubstituted forToneyat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Langmead
  • 13Snedker
  • 18Ravenhill
  • 23Mohamed
  • 24Toney
Referee:
Graham Horwood
Attendance:
5,853

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamNorthampton
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away13

