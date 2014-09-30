Craig Dawson extends West Bromwich Albion contract

Dawson has started all of Albion's six league games so far this season

West Bromwich Albion centre-back Craig Dawson has signed a new three-year-deal with the club.

The Baggies signed the 24-year-old from Rochdale in August 2010 and rejected a number of bids from Burnley for him during the summer.

Dawson has started seven of West Brom's eight games so far this season.

"Craig was very unsettled when I first arrived in the summer but we as a club were never interested in selling him," said Albion head coach Alan Irvine.

"We felt he had the potential to be a top centre-back and once he got his head settled and knew he wasn't going anywhere he started to put in very good performances.

"His level of consistency has kept him in the team despite having our top international centre-backs breathing down his neck."

Dawson's new contract comes after he scored in the 4-0 league win against Burnley on Sunday.