BBC Sport looks back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

Would the returning Thierry Henry enhance or diminish his legend? Arsenal's record goalscorer and former captain had been allowed to leave the club in 2007, but manager Arsene Wenger dipped into the club's past in January 2012 to temporarily bring back one of its favourite sons.

The FA Cup match against Leeds was perfectly set for the returning Frenchman, playing his first game for the Gunners since his loan move from New York Red Bulls. It was a stalemate in need of an injection of chutzpah and releasing Henry from the bench in the 68th minute did just that.

Alex Song put the striker through and the 34-year-old came in from the left to place a right-footed shot across Leeds goalkeeper Andy Lonergan in the 78th minute.

The decisive goal, Henry's 227th for the club, secured Arsenal a 1-0 victory and progress to the fourth round - and a dream return for Henry on his 380th appearance for the club.