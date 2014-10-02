Barnsley sign Fulham winger Ryan Williams on loan

Williams, who was born in Perth, has previously had loan spells with Gillingham and Oxford

Barnsley have signed Australia Under-20 international Ryan Williams from Fulham in a one-month loan deal.

Williams joins Danny Wilson's League One squad ahead of this Saturday's match at Rochdale.

The 20-year-old winger, who joined Fulham from Portsmouth in 2012, scored eight goals in 42 appearances on loan at Oxford United last season.

Wilson told BBC Radio Sheffield: "Ryan has been on our list for a long time, he's a very creative player."

The former Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City, MK Dons, Hartlepool, Swindon and Sheffield United boss also confirmed his interest in securing loan deals for Williams' clubmate Marcello Trotta and Nottingham Forest defender Danny Collins.

Barnsley were relegated from the Championship last season and results at the start of the new campaign have again left them near the foot of the table, but Wilson backed his players to quickly improve.

Wilson's optimism "It's all doom and gloom but let's look forward. It's not going to be easy, you have to work hard for it, but we have a group of players prepared to do that."In six months time we'll look back and say: 'What was all the worry about?'"

"We fully understand the areas we need to be better," he said. "It's about confidence. We've conceded too easily, and from then on we've found it difficult and that's where the confidence comes into it, and leadership to an extent.

"This league is a very competitive and physical league. As far as ability and technique and talent goes, we're as good as anyone in this league."

He added: "As the season goes on I think the tempo will drop, some teams will lose form, but at this moment we're learning.

"There's so far left in the season, to get worried and carried away, it just astonishes me at times.

"We have some talented players here. Given backing and support we'll see the best of them. There will be results that go against us, but generally we can look at the team and say "We've got a great chance".