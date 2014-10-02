Cambridge City team-mates apologise for fighting

Andrew Phillips went head to head with team-mate Josh Beech

Cambridge City striker Andrew Phillips has apologised for headbutting team-mate Josh Beech and being sent off.

Beech has also apologised for his part in the incident during Tuesday's 2-0 Southern League Premier loss to bottom club Banbury United.

The pair exchanged words when Phillips opted to shoot rather than pass and the forward made contact with Beech's head.

"Both players have apologised to squad members, manager and board of directors," read a club statement.

When team-mates collide November 1995: Blackburn pair Graeme Le Saux and David Batty come to blows during a 3-0 Champions League loss at Spartak Moscow April 2005: Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer are both sent off for fighting in Newcastle United's 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa August 2006: Bristol City's Bradley Orr is sent off for aiming a headbutt at team-mate Louis Carey - City were 1-1 with Northampton at the time but went on to win 3-1

"Both Josh Beech and Andrew Phillips would also like to extend this apology to the supporters of the club without reservation.

"The club wishes to emphasise that they pride themselves on discipline both on and off the field. Further action regarding this incident will now be dealt with internally by both the club management and board of directors."

Gary Roberts, manager of the seventh-tier club, told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire after the game: "It's disgraceful between the two of them. They will be fined.

"The pair of them have apologised to each other and their team-mates. You have to have discipline on the pitch."