Swansea City head coach Garry Monk says Jonjo Shelvey's England call-up is "excellent" for both the midfielder and his club.

Shelvey, 22, is in the England squad for this month's Euro 2016 qualifiers against San Marino and Estonia.

Monk also explains why he thinks players are regularly injured on international duty, saying unfamiliar training routines contribute.

England manager Roy Hodgson had earlier rejected talk of a rift with Liverpool over striker Daniel Sturridge, who returned from last month's England qualifiers with a thigh strain.