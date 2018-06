Rochdale are currently on a three-match winning run, with two of those victories coming at Spotland

Rochdale defender Scott Tanser has signed a new deal at Spotland.

The 19-year-old was out of contract this summer, but has agreed a two-year extension on his current deal.

Tanser made his debut for Rochdale in a in April 2013.

After impressing manager Keith Hill in pre-season, Tanser, who came up through Dale's academy, made his first start in the and has begun every game since.