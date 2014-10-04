Guernsey FC lose 2-0 to high-flying Burgess Hill Town

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance
Vance's side have won just one of their last five matches

Guernsey FC were the latest team to be beaten by high-flying Burgess Hill Town in Isthmian League Division One South as they went down 2-0 at Footes Lane.

Greg Luer gave the visitors, who have now won their last 11 successive matches, a ninth-minute lead.

Mark McGrath and Dave Rihoy went close for the Green Lions.

But Luer increased Burgess Hill's lead shortly after half-time as his shot squirmed through the hands of Guernsey goalkeeper Chris Tardif.

The loss means Tony Vance's side have won just one of their last five matches.

