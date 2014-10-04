Guernsey FC lose 2-0 to high-flying Burgess Hill Town

Vance's side have won just one of their last five matches

Guernsey FC were the latest team to be beaten by high-flying Burgess Hill Town in Isthmian League Division One South as they went down 2-0 at Footes Lane.

Greg Luer gave the visitors, who have now won their last 11 successive matches, a ninth-minute lead.

Mark McGrath and Dave Rihoy went close for the Green Lions.

But Luer increased Burgess Hill's lead shortly after half-time as his shot squirmed through the hands of Guernsey goalkeeper Chris Tardif.

The loss means Tony Vance's side have won just one of their last five matches.