Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Notts County 0.
Doncaster Rovers 0-0 Notts County
Notts County striker Kwame Thomas was sent off while being substituted in a goalless draw at Doncaster Rovers.
The County striker, already on a booking, was being replaced by Billy Daniels in the 87th minute when referee Richard Clark showed him a second yellow for going off too slowly.
Clark failed to produce the red card immediately though and there was confusion on the touchline.
Thomas was finally sent off and Daniels had to be recalled to the bench.
In the subsequent melee, County boss Shaun Derry was sent to the stands for protesting, before watching his side survive a Rovers onslaught in the closing stages.
Alan Smith had hit the Doncaster crossbar with a 25-yard volley in the first half, before Hayden Mullins had to clear off the Notts' line after Nathan Tyson had rounded keeper Roy Carroll.
Hungarian striker Balint Bajner came off the bench in the second half for the Magpies, after signing a deal earlier in the day following his release by Ipswich.
But after the dismissal of Thomas, who is on loan from Derby County, Carroll was forced into a superb save from Rovers' Harry Forrester and Curtis Main saw an effort cleared off the line.
Both sides could have climbed into the League One play-off places with a win, but remain level on 35 points.
Notts County assistant manager Greg Abbott told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"I think we've seen what we are all about. The way we have defended tonight was very, very good. It was a top battling performance. We put bodies on the line and Roy Carroll put in a performance that we have become used to.
"We still had the best chance of the game when Alan Smith hit the bar. It was a great effort and as soon as he hit it we said 'goal', but it just hit the bar."
On Thomas's red card: "I think if the referee had realised it was his second yellow he wouldn't have sent him off. I've never seen anything like that in the game."
Line-ups
Doncaster
- 43Bywater
- 22Wabara
- 16Butler
- 12McCullough
- 17StevensSubstituted forEvinaat 70'minutes
- 26Coppinger
- 18KeeganBooked at 71mins
- 23Bennett
- 10Forrester
- 9Robinson
- 14TysonSubstituted forMainat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Evina
- 6McCombe
- 11Main
- 13Marosi
- 15Wakefield
- 21De Val
- 29Middleton
Notts County
- 1Carroll
- 17WhiteBooked at 55minsSubstituted forDumbuyaat 63'minutes
- 6Hollis
- 5MullinsBooked at 77mins
- 3Adams
- 15Thompson
- 13JonesSubstituted forBajnerat 61'minutes
- 4Smith
- 7Hayhurst
- 11Thompson
- 12ThomasBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 2Dumbuya
- 10Murray
- 20Daniels
- 27Bajner
- 33Cranston
- 35Pilkington
- 38Santos
- Referee:
- Richard Clark
- Attendance:
- 5,547
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Notts County 0.
Attempt blocked. Curtis Main (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Curtis Thompson.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Roy Carroll.
Attempt saved. Harry Forrester (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Harry Forrester (Doncaster Rovers).
Mustapha Dumbuya (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Kwame Thomas (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Billy Daniels replaces Kwame Thomas.
Foul by Harry Forrester (Doncaster Rovers).
Alan Smith (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.
Attempt blocked. Curtis Main (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Roy Carroll.
Attempt saved. Curtis Main (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Harry Forrester (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Hayden Mullins (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Harry Forrester (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hayden Mullins (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Curtis Main replaces Nathan Tyson.
Booking
Paul Keegan (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Paul Keegan (Doncaster Rovers).
Kwame Thomas (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Cedric Evina replaces Enda Stevens because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Kwame Thomas (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Paul Keegan (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kwame Thomas (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Mustapha Dumbuya replaces Hayden White.
Attempt blocked. Alan Smith (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Luke McCullough.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Balint Bajner replaces Gary Jones.
Enda Stevens (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Garry Thompson (Notts County).
Attempt missed. Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Kyle Bennett (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Curtis Thompson.