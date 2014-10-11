Match ends, Lincoln City 2, AFC Telford United 0.
Lincoln City 2-0 AFC Telford United
Lincoln City cruised to victory over Conference basement side Telford to go six points clear of the drop zone.
Tom Anderson had a header booted off the line by Andy Parry before Sean Newton did make it 1-0 from the spot after Mike Phenix felled Jon Nolan.
Telford were denied a leveller when goalkeeper Nick Townsend saved Sean Clancy's header.
But Ben Tomlinson drilled in the second after capitalising on some indecisive defending from Tom Miller's long throw.
Telford goalkeeper Jonathan Hedge slipped over in attempting to catch the ball from Miller's throw into the penalty area and Tomlinson netted from close range.
Liam Watson's Bucks are now eight points adrift of safety, having won just once in 16 games this season.
Lincoln City manager Gary Simpson told BBC Radio Lincolnshire:
"People cause a lot of speculation and pressure and it can filter through to the players.
"They haven't done that badly in some games but you get the internet warriors and it causes a bit of pressure but as you can see, they're together, they want to do well as a group and they're trying.
"I'm more than confident in them, they're a good set of lads and I'm really pleased for them. People saw how they worked together. It didn't quite go for us in the first half when we had a lot of possession, but nobody could have complained if we'd have won by more.
"They put us under a bit of pressure but we stood up to it and grew into the game in the second half and we were worthy winners."
AFC Telford United manager Liam Watson told BBC Radio Shropshire:
"It makes it look like a reasonably comfortable home win when it wasn't. We had one or two decent half chances to get the first goal, which hasn't happened but, after 60-70 minutes, you'd probably have said 0-0 was a fair result.
"But then we witnessed the most ludicrous decision you've ever seen in your life by Mike Phenix. Why anyone in their right mind would go lunging in like he did, especially when Andy Parry was coming across on the cover, I don't know. You are talking about a midfielder who was in an area on his wrong foot with nowhere to go and he just brought him down.
"After that, you could physically see the heads drop. Then Jonathan Hedge has decided that he is coming for something that is in no-man's land and it was a shocking goal, their second.
"At the end, was 2-0 a fair result? Them winning the game was a fair result, purely because of daft decisions we have made."
Line-ups
Lincoln City
- 26Townsend
- 2MillerBooked at 47mins
- 23Brown
- 25Anderson
- 3Newton
- 12Mendy
- 14Nolan
- 10Ledsham
- 9Burrow
- 15Sam-Yorke
- 11TomlinsonBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 6Diagne
- 8Power
- 17Caprice
- 22Marshall
- 31Preece
Telford
- 1Hedge
- 4ByrneSubstituted forFarrellat 69'minutes
- 24Parry
- 16McDonald
- 23Higgins
- 17PlattBooked at 61mins
- 20Poku
- 11Clancy
- 21ToddBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCookeat 74'minutes
- 7Phenix
- 18SmithBooked at 20mins
Substitutes
- 6Grogan
- 8Barnett
- 9Farrell
- 12Cooke
- 25Hall
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
- Attendance:
- 2,529
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lincoln City 2, AFC Telford United 0.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Offside, Lincoln City. Jordan Burrow tries a through ball, but Jordan Burrow is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Jon Nolan (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Offside, AFC Telford United. Sam Smith tries a through ball, but Sam Smith is caught offside.
Corner, Lincoln City.
Attempt missed. Ben Tomlinson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Booking
Ben Tomlinson (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Tomlinson (Lincoln City).
Andrew Parry (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Corner, Lincoln City.
Foul by Delano Sam-Yorke (Lincoln City).
Ryan Higgins (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Jordan Burrow (Lincoln City).
Sean Cooke (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Ben Tomlinson (Lincoln City).
Andrew Parry (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Ben Tomlinson (Lincoln City).
Sean Clancy (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Offside, Lincoln City. Ben Tomlinson tries a through ball, but Ben Tomlinson is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Lincoln City 2, AFC Telford United 0. Ben Tomlinson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Tom Miller.
Offside, AFC Telford United. Adam Farrell tries a through ball, but Adam Farrell is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Sean Cooke replaces Andy Todd.
Foul by Sean Newton (Lincoln City).
Kristian Platt (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Foul by Nathaniel Brown (Lincoln City).
Adam Farrell (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Ryan Higgins (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Adam Farrell replaces Neill Byrne.
Foul by Nathaniel Brown (Lincoln City).
Jonathan Hedge (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Corner, Lincoln City.
Attempt saved. Delano Sam-Yorke (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Offside, AFC Telford United. Sam Smith tries a through ball, but Sam Smith is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Sean Clancy (AFC Telford United) header from the right side of the box is saved.
Goal!
Goal! Lincoln City 1, AFC Telford United 0. Sean Newton (Lincoln City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty conceded by Michael Phenix (AFC Telford United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Lincoln City. Jon Nolan draws a foul in the penalty area.