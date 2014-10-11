Match ends, Altrincham 0, Woking 3.
Altrincham 0-3 Woking
In-form Woking enjoyed a comfortable away win over 10-man Altrincham thanks to three second-half goals.
Scott Rendell opened the scoring seven minutes after the break, poking home Jack Marriott's low, right-wing cross.
Altrincham's Adam Griffin was then sent off for a foul on Theo Lewis and Dean Morgan's left-footed shot doubled Woking's lead soon afterwards.
The hosts finished with nine men after an injury to Ryan Crowther and Jack Payne then scored a late third.
Woking boss Garry Hill told BBC Surrey:
"In the second-half we went up another gear and Scott Rendell put us on our way. It was a great goal by Dean Morgan as well and Josh Payne with the third, so as we always say they are all tough games in this league and I say that every week.
"To come away from home and keep a clean sheet and get three points with three goals was very pleasing.
"(The next game against Telford) is a winnable game but the players must do their jobs probably so that we reach our targets for the season and we are now getting the consistency at the club."
Line-ups
Altrincham
- 1Coburn
- 2Densmore
- 3GriffinBooked at 55mins
- 5Havern
- 6Leather
- 8RichmanSubstituted forCrowtherat 60'minutes
- 18WilliamsSubstituted forCavanaghat 74'minutes
- 4Moult
- 11CleeSubstituted forPerryat 74'minutes
- 10Reeves
- 7Lawrie
Substitutes
- 9Gillespie
- 14Perry
- 15Marshall
- 19Crowther
- 25Cavanagh
Woking
- 30Worner
- 3Cestor
- 6J Clarke
- 21Jones
- 7Payne
- 22GoddardSubstituted forNewtonat 69'minutes
- 32Arthur
- 16MarriottSubstituted forSoleat 77'minutes
- 14Lewis
- 24MorganSubstituted forBetsyat 68'minutes
- 9Rendell
Substitutes
- 2Newton
- 5McNerney
- 10Sole
- 11Betsy
- 23Cole
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 1,218
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away27
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away12
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Altrincham 0, Woking 3.
Foul by Adam Newton (Woking).
James Lawrie (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Offside, Woking. Giuseppe Sole tries a through ball, but Giuseppe Sole is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Chris Arthur (Woking) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Goal!
Goal! Altrincham 0, Woking 3. Josh Payne (Woking) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner.
Foul by Adam Newton (Woking).
Damian Reeves (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Josh Payne (Woking) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Offside, Altrincham. Kyle Perry tries a through ball, but Kyle Perry is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Chris Arthur (Woking) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Payne.
Corner, Woking.
Attempt blocked. Chris Arthur (Woking) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Arthur.
Corner, Woking.
Attempt blocked. Adam Newton (Woking) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kevin Betsy (Woking) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Chris Arthur (Woking).
Shaun Densmore (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Giuseppe Sole replaces Jack Marriott.
Attempt missed. Josh Payne (Woking) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Peter Cavanagh replaces Sean Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Kyle Perry replaces Nicky Clee.
Attempt missed. Scott Rendell (Woking) header from the right side of the box.
Attempt saved. Jake Moult (Altrincham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Attempt saved. Josh Payne (Woking) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt blocked. Sean Williams (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Adam Newton replaces John Goddard.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Kevin Betsy replaces Dean Morgan.
Goal!
Goal! Altrincham 0, Woking 2. Dean Morgan (Woking) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ryan Crowther (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Dean Morgan (Woking).
Sean Williams (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Foul by Sean Williams (Altrincham).
Josh Payne (Woking) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Jack Marriott (Woking) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Attempt saved. Nicky Clee (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Ryan Crowther replaces Simon Richman because of an injury.
Offside, Woking. Scott Rendell tries a through ball, but Scott Rendell is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Jack Marriott (Woking) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.