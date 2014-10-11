Altrincham 0-3 Woking

In-form Woking enjoyed a comfortable away win over 10-man Altrincham thanks to three second-half goals.

Scott Rendell opened the scoring seven minutes after the break, poking home Jack Marriott's low, right-wing cross.

Altrincham's Adam Griffin was then sent off for a foul on Theo Lewis and Dean Morgan's left-footed shot doubled Woking's lead soon afterwards.

The hosts finished with nine men after an injury to Ryan Crowther and Jack Payne then scored a late third.

Woking boss Garry Hill told BBC Surrey:

"In the second-half we went up another gear and Scott Rendell put us on our way. It was a great goal by Dean Morgan as well and Josh Payne with the third, so as we always say they are all tough games in this league and I say that every week.

"To come away from home and keep a clean sheet and get three points with three goals was very pleasing.

"(The next game against Telford) is a winnable game but the players must do their jobs probably so that we reach our targets for the season and we are now getting the consistency at the club."