Latest photos from the Irish Premiership

Portadown defender Chris Casement challenges Institute opponent Jordan Armstrong during the Irish Premiership clash at Drumahoe
Peter McMahon scored twice in the 4-0 win at Institute which took Portadown to the top of the Irish Premiership table
Linfield's Stephen Lowry and Gary Thompson of Ballymena United in a midfield tussle at Windsor Park
Ballymena striker Matthew Tipton in action against Sean Ward during Linfield's 3-2 win at Windsor Park
Kevin Braniff of Glenavon in action against Glentoran's Niall Henderson at Mourneview Park
Kym Nelson congratulates Jordan Stewart after the teenager scored the first goal in Glentoran's 2-1 away win over Glenavon
World champion boxer Carl Frampton was at Seaview to cheer on Crusaders but they lost 1-0 to champions Cliftonville
Crusaders striker Jordan Owens gets to the ball ahead of Cliftonville's Johnny Flynn
Josh Barton of Dungannon Swifts in action against Coleraine's Adam Mullan
Gary Liggett of Dungannon Swifts in action against David Ogilby who grabbed Coleraine's goal in their 1-0 win at Stangmore Park
Padraig Smith of Warrenpoint Town in action against John Currie and Johnny Lafferty of Ballinamallard United
Padraig Smith of Warrenpoint Town in action against John Currie and Johnny Lafferty of Ballinamallard United

