Latest photos from the Irish Premiership 5 Oct 2014 From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/29497223 Read more about sharing. Portadown defender Chris Casement challenges Institute opponent Jordan Armstrong during the Irish Premiership clash at Drumahoe Peter McMahon scored twice in the 4-0 win at Institute which took Portadown to the top of the Irish Premiership table Linfield's Stephen Lowry and Gary Thompson of Ballymena United in a midfield tussle at Windsor Park Ballymena striker Matthew Tipton in action against Sean Ward during Linfield's 3-2 win at Windsor Park Kevin Braniff of Glenavon in action against Glentoran's Niall Henderson at Mourneview Park Kym Nelson congratulates Jordan Stewart after the teenager scored the first goal in Glentoran's 2-1 away win over Glenavon World champion boxer Carl Frampton was at Seaview to cheer on Crusaders but they lost 1-0 to champions Cliftonville in the north Belfast derby Crusaders striker Jordan Owens gets to the ball ahead of Cliftonville's Johnny Flynn Josh Barton of Dungannon Swifts in action against Coleraine's Adam Mullan during the Premiership match at Stangmore Park Gary Liggett of Dungannon Swifts in action against David Ogilby who grabbed Coleraine's goal in their 1-0 win at Stangmore Park Padraig Smith of Warrenpoint Town in action against John Currie and Johnny Lafferty of Ballinamallard United