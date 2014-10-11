Euro 2016 qualifier: Republic of Ireland 7-0 Gibraltar

Robbie Keane completed his third international hat-trick by scoring an 18th-minute penalty

Keane scores his third Republic hat-trick

Gibraltar playing only their seventh international

Germany, Poland, Scotland and Georgia also in Group D

Gibraltar included only two full-time players

Robbie Keane's hat-trick helped the Republic of Ireland crush Gibraltar in their Euro 2016 qualifier in Dublin.

Keane completed his hat-trick with an 18th-minute penalty after Wes Hoolahan had set up his first two strikes.

After the break, two James McClean goals came either side of an own goal from Gibraltar keeper Jordan Perez.

The outstanding Hoolahan walked in the seventh before the hour as the Republic's goals tally fell one short of a record 8-0 win over Malta in 1983.

The result was Gibraltar's second successive 7-0 hammering in Group D after last month's defeat by Poland in their adopted Portuguese home venue of Faro, in what was the first competitive fixture in their history.

Republic of Ireland's record international win The Republic's biggest international win was 8-0 against Malta in a European Championship qualifier at Dalymount Park in 1983 when Mark Lawrenson (two), Liam Brady (two), Frank Stapleton, Kevin O'Callaghan, Kevin Sheedy and Gerry Daly were the goal-scorers

Keane's hat-trick brought his international goals tally to 65 in 136 matches and means he becomes the top scorer in European Championship qualifying history.

The LA Galaxy striker has now notched 21 goals in European qualifiers, one ahead of former Turkey striker Hakan Sukur.

With Aiden McGeady's two goals having helped the Republic get their campaign off to a winning start in Georgia last month, they will travel to Group D favourites Germany on Tuesday with maximum six points from their opening two games.

Keane and his team-mates will face a completely different proposition in the world champions, but while Gibraltar were woeful opposition, the Republic's display should give them confidence for the Gelsenkirchen test.

Once Hoolahan had added the seventh goal, the Republic performance dipped in the final half-hour after both he and skipper Keane were substituted.

Media playback is not supported on this device Record-breaker Robbie Keane lauds 'spot-on' Republic attitude

Late on, Republic keeper David Forde even had to make a point-blank save to turn a powerful Roy Chipolina header over the crossbar for a corner.

But the goals tally still delighted manager Martin O'Neill, who saw his team making headlines on the field after the build-up to the match had been dominated by the launch of his assistant Roy Keane's latest autobiography.

The hosts played with urgency from the off and it took only four minutes for the opening goal to arrive as Hoolahan's gorgeous angled pass found a charging McGeady who squared for Keane to net from close range.

Gibraltar keeper Perez, whose day job is being a fire fighter, made a great point-blank save to deny McClean but could do nothing as Hoolahan set up Keane for his second goal on 14 minutes.

And Keane completed his hat-trick four minutes later after Perez felled the Norwich playmaker in the box.

McClean slid in the fourth a minute after the restart, set up by Keane who had waltzed his way through the Gibraltar defence.

Hapless keeper Perez deflected in the fifth goal on 51 minutes and McClean's second of the night was soon followed by Hoolahan strolling through to score the seventh.

Martin O'Neill embraces man of the match Wes Hoolahan after substituting the Norwich man

James McClean's two goals capped a fine performance by the Wigan player

The Republic's build-up to the match had been over-shadowed by the launch of Roy Keane's latest book

Gibraltar keeper Jordan Perez shows his dejection after his own goal as Jeff Hendrick looks on