Match ends, Republic of Ireland 7, Gibraltar 0.
Euro 2016 qualifier: Republic of Ireland 7-0 Gibraltar
- Keane scores his third Republic hat-trick
- Gibraltar playing only their seventh international
- Germany, Poland, Scotland and Georgia also in Group D
- Gibraltar included only two full-time players
Robbie Keane's hat-trick helped the Republic of Ireland crush Gibraltar in their Euro 2016 qualifier in Dublin.
Keane completed his hat-trick with an 18th-minute penalty after Wes Hoolahan had set up his first two strikes.
After the break, two James McClean goals came either side of an own goal from Gibraltar keeper Jordan Perez.
The outstanding Hoolahan walked in the seventh before the hour as the Republic's goals tally fell one short of a record 8-0 win over Malta in 1983.
The result was Gibraltar's second successive 7-0 hammering in Group D after last month's defeat by Poland in their adopted Portuguese home venue of Faro, in what was the first competitive fixture in their history.
|Republic of Ireland's record international win
|The Republic's biggest international win was 8-0 against Malta in a European Championship qualifier at Dalymount Park in 1983 when Mark Lawrenson (two), Liam Brady (two), Frank Stapleton, Kevin O'Callaghan, Kevin Sheedy and Gerry Daly were the goal-scorers
Keane's hat-trick brought his international goals tally to 65 in 136 matches and means he becomes the top scorer in European Championship qualifying history.
The LA Galaxy striker has now notched 21 goals in European qualifiers, one ahead of former Turkey striker Hakan Sukur.
With Aiden McGeady's two goals having helped the Republic get their campaign off to a winning start in Georgia last month, they will travel to Group D favourites Germany on Tuesday with maximum six points from their opening two games.
Keane and his team-mates will face a completely different proposition in the world champions, but while Gibraltar were woeful opposition, the Republic's display should give them confidence for the Gelsenkirchen test.
Once Hoolahan had added the seventh goal, the Republic performance dipped in the final half-hour after both he and skipper Keane were substituted.
Late on, Republic keeper David Forde even had to make a point-blank save to turn a powerful Roy Chipolina header over the crossbar for a corner.
But the goals tally still delighted manager Martin O'Neill, who saw his team making headlines on the field after the build-up to the match had been dominated by the launch of his assistant Roy Keane's latest autobiography.
The hosts played with urgency from the off and it took only four minutes for the opening goal to arrive as Hoolahan's gorgeous angled pass found a charging McGeady who squared for Keane to net from close range.
Gibraltar keeper Perez, whose day job is being a fire fighter, made a great point-blank save to deny McClean but could do nothing as Hoolahan set up Keane for his second goal on 14 minutes.
And Keane completed his hat-trick four minutes later after Perez felled the Norwich playmaker in the box.
McClean slid in the fourth a minute after the restart, set up by Keane who had waltzed his way through the Gibraltar defence.
Hapless keeper Perez deflected in the fifth goal on 51 minutes and McClean's second of the night was soon followed by Hoolahan strolling through to score the seventh.
Line-ups
R. of Ireland
- 1Forde
- 12Meyler
- 4O'Shea
- 3Wilson
- 2WardSubstituted forBradyat 70'minutes
- 7McGeady
- 8Hendrick
- 14Gibson
- 11McClean
- 20HoolahanSubstituted forDoyleat 64'minutes
- 10KeaneSubstituted forMurphyat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Clark
- 6Whelan
- 9Long
- 13Pilkington
- 15Stokes
- 16Elliot
- 17Brady
- 18Quinn
- 19Walters
- 21Murphy
- 22Doyle
- 23Westwood
Gibraltar
- 1PerezSubstituted forRobbaat 60'minutes
- 2Wiseman
- 6ChipolinaSubstituted forSantosat 58'minutes
- 5Casciaro
- 3Chipolina
- 8BadoSubstituted forGuilingat 45'minutes
- 19Payas
- 16Perez
- 10Walker
- 11Gosling
- 7Casciaro
Substitutes
- 4Artell
- 9Casciaro
- 12Lopez
- 13Robba
- 14Sergeant
- 15Priestley
- 17Bosio
- 18Santos
- 20Garcia
- 21Guiling
- 22Hernandez
- 23Coleing
- Referee:
- Leontios Trattou
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home16
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland 7, Gibraltar 0.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Joseph Chipolina.
Attempt saved. Aiden McGeady (Republic of Ireland) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a cross.
Attempt missed. Darron Gibson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by James McClean.
Attempt blocked. Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Guiling.
Attempt saved. Daryl Murphy (Republic of Ireland) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a cross.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Joseph Chipolina.
Foul by Marc Wilson (Republic of Ireland).
Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kevin Doyle (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar).
Attempt missed. Daryl Murphy (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Aaron Payas.
Robbie Brady (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar).
Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by John O'Shea.
Dangerous play by Robbie Brady (Republic of Ireland).
Aaron Payas (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daryl Murphy (Republic of Ireland).
Scott Wiseman (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Liam Walker (Gibraltar) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Casciaro.
Attempt blocked. Daryl Murphy (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aiden McGeady.
David Meyler (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar).
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Robbie Brady replaces Stephen Ward.
Foul by Daryl Murphy (Republic of Ireland).
Jamie Robba (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Joseph Chipolina.
Attempt missed. Kevin Doyle (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McClean with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Kevin Doyle replaces Wes Hoolahan.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Daryl Murphy replaces Robbie Keane.
Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Ryan Casciaro.
Attempt missed. Aiden McGeady (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by David Forde.
Attempt saved. Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Walker with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Jamie Robba replaces Jordan Perez.
Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Marc Wilson.
Attempt saved. Aiden McGeady (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.