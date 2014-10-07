Truro City: Matt Wright will 'fit in straight away' says manager

Wright (left) signed his Truro City contract on Saturday

Truro City manager Steve Tully expects new striker Matt Wright to have no problem settling at Treyew Road.

The 23-year-old after scoring four goals this season and is set to make his debut against Poole Town on Tuesday night.

"He is a player I like, I played with him last year at Tiverton Town and he is a handful.

"He knows the way we play and knows me as a person and he will fit in straight away," Tully told BBC Radio Cornwall.

Wright had a six-month spell at Truro last season, scoring twice in four starts and 10 substitute appearances, and has been brought in to replace Ben Watson, who has been made available for transfer.

"He's a right find for us, nothing against Ben Watson but it didn't work out for us and Matt Wright will be the man for us.

"He knows the role we are looking for and I think he'll slot in and do a job for us," Tully added.