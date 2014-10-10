Match ends, England U21 2, Croatia U21 1.
England U21 2-1 Croatia U21
-
- From the section Football
Saido Berahino scored a late penalty as England Under-21s secured a valuable first-leg advantage in their Euro 2015 play-off against Croatia at Molineux.
Gareth Southgate's side fell behind when Marko Livaja headed home an early opener following a corner.
England pressed and Luke Shaw hit the post, before Harry Kane nodded in an equaliser from Berahino's cross.
With time running out, West Brom striker Berahino was fouled in the area and converted the winning penalty.
The second leg will be played in Croatia on Tuesday.
England's slender advantage will give them hope of progressing to a fifth European Championship finals in a row, especially after their impressive qualifying form.
Southgate's side scored 31 goals as they finished top of their qualifying group, winning nine of their 10 games, but that attacking prowess was lacking in the early stages of Friday's game.
Berahino, joint top scorer in the group stage with nine goals in eight games, spurned the hosts' first chance when he was put through by Derby midfielder Will Hughes's smart ball, scooping his shot high and wide.
|Euro 2015
|The 2015 European Under-21 Championship finals take place in Czech Republic from 17-30 June
|The six other play-off games are Slovakia v Italy, France v Sweden, Denmark v Iceland, Netherlands v Portugal, Ukraine v Germany and Serbia v Spain.
|The group-stage draw for the finals is in Prague on 6 November
|Spain are the holders
England looked largely comfortable, but poor defending allowed Croatia to take the lead against the run of play.
A corner was flicked on by Niko Datkovic towards the far post, where Livaja nodded in.
To England's credit, they responded well as Manchester United full-back Shaw struck the inside of a post before Norwich midfielder Nathan Redmond had a powerful 25-yard drive tipped over by Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic.
Croatia's defence was well organised and they also looked dangerous on the counter-attack, with the lively Ante Coric bending a shot just over the bar following a swift break.
England, though, did not get frustrated and their patience was rewarded before the hour mark when Berahino delivered a low cross into the area and Kane stooped in to glance home a close-range header.
From then on, Croatia seemed content to try and close out the game and leave the West Midlands with the scores level.
However, the lively Berahino broke at pace against a tiring defence, raced into the area and was fouled by the onrushing Livakovic, who then failed to keep out the striker's spot-kick.
England Under-21s boss Gareth Southgate:
"We know how we can play when we have been a goal ahead and how we cope with that, but [going behind] is a different sort of test.
"When you want something in life, very often it is not straightforward to get it.
"I am delighted with the character to come from a goal behind and the intelligence with which we have done it.
"But we will have to show that all again on Tuesday because we will be tested in every area of the game."
Line-ups
England U21
- 1Butland
- 2KeaneSubstituted forDierat 45'minutesBooked at 69mins
- 6MooreBooked at 83mins
- 5Gibson
- 3Shaw
- 4HughesSubstituted forInceat 56'minutes
- 8Forster-Caskey
- 10Carroll
- 11Redmond
- 9Kane
- 7Berahino
Substitutes
- 12Garbutt
- 13Bond
- 14Dier
- 15Lascelles
- 16Baker
- 17Ince
- 18Bamford
Croatia U21
- 12Livakovic
- 2ZuparicBooked at 49mins
- 5Datkovic
- 6Mitrovic
- 3MilicSubstituted forMilosat 90+1'minutes
- 4Bradaric
- 8PavicicBooked at 80mins
- 7Pjaca
- 18CoricSubstituted forPasalicat 63'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 11Rebic
- 14LivajaSubstituted forBagaricat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Delac
- 9Perica
- 10Pasalic
- 13Milos
- 16Caktas
- 17Bagaric
- 19Brucic
- Referee:
- Javier Estrada Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home12
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, England U21 2, Croatia U21 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia U21. Mato Milos replaces Antonio Milic because of an injury.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Matej Mitrovic.
Attempt blocked. Saido Berahino (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric Dier.
Tom Ince (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ante Rebic (Croatia U21).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Antonio Milic (Croatia U21) because of an injury.
Corner, Croatia U21. Conceded by Eric Dier.
Goal!
Goal! England U21 2, Croatia U21 1. Saido Berahino (England U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty England U21. Saido Berahino draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Dominik Livakovic (Croatia U21) after a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Liam Moore (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Liam Moore (England U21).
Ante Rebic (Croatia U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Carroll with a through ball.
Eric Dier (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ante Rebic (Croatia U21).
Booking
Mario Pasalic (Croatia U21) is shown the yellow card.
(England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mario Pasalic (Croatia U21).
Booking
Domagoj Pavicic (Croatia U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jake Forster-Caskey (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Domagoj Pavicic (Croatia U21).
Attempt missed. Matej Mitrovic (Croatia U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Filip Bradaric with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Croatia U21. Conceded by Ben Gibson.
Attempt blocked. Niko Datkovic (Croatia U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Filip Bradaric with a cross.
Corner, Croatia U21. Conceded by Ben Gibson.
Attempt missed. Ben Gibson (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Ben Gibson (England U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Ince with a cross.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Dominik Livakovic.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Niko Datkovic.
Attempt missed. Ante Rebic (Croatia U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mario Pasalic following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia U21. Drazen Bagaric replaces Marko Livaja.
Booking
Eric Dier (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Eric Dier (England U21).
Ante Rebic (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathan Redmond (England U21).
Ante Rebic (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.