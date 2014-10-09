Cheltenham: Terry Gornell set to exit as Eusebio Bancessi arrives

Gornell has scored five goals in 52 games for Cheltenham

Wolves forward Eusebio Bancessi has joined Cheltenham on a month-long loan, while striker Terry Gornell has asked to be placed on the transfer list.

Portuguese Bancessi, 19, signed for his parent club from Benfica in 2013 but has yet to play a first-team game.

He could feature against Shrewsbury in League Two on Saturday.

Gornell's request comes after he scored in Wednesday's 3-1 Johnstone's Paint Trophy defeat by Bristol City, his first goal in almost a year.

The club have confirmed they have received interest for the 24-year-old striker from another club but the player has rejected the move.

Manager Mark Yates told the club website: "Terry wants to go on the list, so we'll see what happens, but I don't have any problems with him.

"He is a great lad and no bother around the place, but I understand why he wants to go out and play because it's not quite happened for him here.

"At this moment in time, maybe it will take a change of scenery to spark something to maybe he can come back here and do well again."