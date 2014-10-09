Northern Ireland forward Jamie Ward says he "can't wait" to play at Windsor Park again in Saturday's Group F Euro 2016 qualifier against the Faroe Islands.

Ward and his international team-mates have not played at the stadium since losing to Portugal in a World Cup qualifying game in September 2013, since when reconstruction has begun on two sides of Windsor Park.

The Derby County player believes the squad will be unfazed by the change of surroundings when they take on the side against whom he made his debut in Belfast in August 2012.