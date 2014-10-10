Chiellini scores all three in 2-1 win

Victory takes Italy to the top of Group H

Defender Giorgio Chiellini scored all three goals as Italy beat Azerbaijan 2-1 for a second straight win in Euro 2016 qualifying Group H.

Chiellini headed in the opener from Andrea Pirlo's cross but then deflected a Dimitrij Nazarov corner into his net.

The Juventus centre-back made amends in the 82nd minute, heading in at the near post to secure a victory that puts the Azzurri top of the standings.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands came from behind to beat 10-man Kazakhstan 3-1.

Robin van Persie scored a late penalty to seal victory for Netherlands, who had trailed Kazakhstan for over an hour

Renat Abdulin had given Kazakhstan a surprise lead in the Group A match with a diving header from a corner before Klaas-Jan Huntelaar equalised just after the hour with a header.

Kazakhstan were reduced to 10 men when striker Baurzhan Dzholchiyev was sent off two minutes later for a foul on Ibrahim Afellay.

Midfielder Afellay, making his comeback for the national team after an absence of 23 months, then put the Dutch ahead with a 20-yard strike and Robin van Persie converted a last-minute penalty to round off the win.

Netherlands trail joint group leaders Iceland and the Czech Republic by three points in the standings.

Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson scored as Iceland claimed a comfortable 3-0 win against 10-man Latvia, who had Artjoms Rudnevs sent off.

Cardiff's Aron Gunnarsson and Rurik Gislason also scored for Iceland.

The Czech Republic, meanwhile, edged Turkey 2-1.

Tottenham winger Nacer Chadli was among the scorers as Belgium beat Andorra 6-0

Umut Bulut put hosts Turkey ahead but Tomas Sivok equalised and Borek Dockal fired in the winner.

Kevin De Bruyne and Dries Mertens both scored twice as Belgium recorded a 6-0 victory over Andorra in their first game in Group B.

Tottenham winger Nacer Chadli and Liverpool striker Divock Origi also scored for Marc Wilmots' side.

Belgium are second in the standings, behind Wales who drew 0-0 at home to Bosnia-Hercegovina.

Israel, in third, also have three points after winning 2-1 against Cyprus in Nicosia with Charlton defender Tal Ben Haim on the scoresheet.

Finally, Blackburn's Joshua King scored twice as Norway won 3-0 at Malta in Group H while Croatia won 1-0 in Bulgaria thanks to Nikolay Bodurov's first-half own goal.

The match between Croatia and Bulgaria was interrupted for a few minutes in the first half as rival supporters threw fireworks at each other, while some flares were thrown from the stands.

Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson scored as Iceland defeated Latvia 3-0

Israel made a winning start in Group B by beating Cyprus 2-1