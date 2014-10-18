Match ends, Millwall 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3.
Millwall 3-3 Wolves
-
- From the section Football
Substitute Ricardo Fuller scored twice as Millwall fought back from 3-0 down to claim a point against Wolves.
The visitors took the lead when Danny Batth volleyed in Bakary Sako's corner.
Defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell poked in Wolves' second following a goalmouth scramble before Sako made it 3-0 with a stunning free-kick.
Lee Gregory pulled one back with a cool finish and veteran striker Fuller twice fired in to level before home defender Shaun Williams was sent off late on.
Wolves head coach Kenny Jackett, who had almost six seasons in charge of Millwall, was given a warm reception on his first return to The Den since resigning as manager in May 2013.
|Leaky Wolves
|Having conceded only three goals in their first eight Championship games this season, Wolves have now let in 11 in their last four.
And he had early reason to celebrate when Dave Edwards flicked on Sako's corner and Batth volleyed in his second goal of the season from 10 yards.
Scott McDonald went closest to a Millwall equaliser when he headed a Gregory cross against the post.
Instead, Wolves doubled their lead when substitute James Henry's free-kick was headed against the post by Fuller and Ebanks-Landell, making his first league start of the season, turned it in.
Sako found the top corner of the net with his free-kick from the right touchline to seemingly wrap up the points but Gregory immediately held off the challenge of Batth to finish smartly and pull one back.
Fuller made it 3-2 when he met a cushioned McDonald header and fired home.
And he capped the comeback when he turned well inside the Wolves box and shot past keeper Carl Ikeme.
Williams was dismissed in the last of eight minutes of stoppage time for bringing down Lee Evans, and Millwall keeper David Forde ensured his side a point with a fine save from Sako's 20-yard free-kick.
Millwall boss Ian Holloway: "The lads earned their money because they had a right go; they dug in, were brave and always wanted the ball.
"As long as you have got that spirit, which epitomises this wonderful football club, then you have got a chance."
Wolves manager Kenny Jackett: "Our goals-against column is very high at the moment and that is something that we need to improve on because, if we are going to be successful, you have to be better.
"Millwall have a fantastic team spirit and, when things get going, the fans really get behind the team. Those qualities are still there as they try to establish themselves and move up the division."
Line-ups
Millwall
- 1Forde
- 2Dunne
- 17Webster
- 6WilliamsBooked at 90mins
- 14BriggsBooked at 64mins
- 22O'BrienSubstituted forMartinat 56'minutes
- 30ChaplowSubstituted forMaloneat 67'minutes
- 26AbdouSubstituted forFullerat 57'minutes
- 11Woolford
- 27McDonald
- 9Gregory
Substitutes
- 3Shittu
- 7Martin
- 15Upson
- 16Beevers
- 19Fuller
- 28Malone
- 41King
Wolves
- 1Ikeme
- 2Doherty
- 6BatthBooked at 70mins
- 23Ebanks-LandellBooked at 68minsSubstituted forStearmanat 86'minutes
- 15Rowe
- 17van La ParraSubstituted forHenryat 54'minutesBooked at 55mins
- 14EvansBooked at 90mins
- 11McDonaldBooked at 88mins
- 10Sako
- 4Edwards
- 40DickoBooked at 35minsSubstituted forSagboat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Golbourne
- 5Stearman
- 7Henry
- 8Saville
- 12Sagbo
- 27Jacobs
- 31Flatt
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 13,428
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3.
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Byron Webster (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by David Forde.
Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Shaun Williams (Millwall) is shown the red card.
Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall).
Hand ball by Tommy Rowe (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Booking
Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Scott Malone (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Lee Evans tries a through ball, but Dave Edwards is caught offside.
Foul by Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Martyn Woolford (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Lee Martin (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Millwall 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3. Ricardo Fuller (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lee Martin with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Richard Stearman replaces Ethan Ebanks-Landell.
Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Lee Martin with a cross.
Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott McDonald (Millwall).
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bakary Sako tries a through ball, but Yannick Sagbo is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Millwall 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3. Ricardo Fuller (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Scott McDonald with a headed pass.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Danny Batth.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Yannick Sagbo replaces Nouha Dicko.
Foul by Dave Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dave Edwards with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) because of an injury.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Alan Dunne.
Attempt blocked. Scott McDonald (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Ricardo Fuller (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Dave Edwards tries a through ball, but Nouha Dicko is caught offside.