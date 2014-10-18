Millwall 3-3 Wolves

Fuller's only previous goal this season came in a 3-2 defeat at Reading last month

Substitute Ricardo Fuller scored twice as Millwall fought back from 3-0 down to claim a point against Wolves.

The visitors took the lead when Danny Batth volleyed in Bakary Sako's corner.

Defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell poked in Wolves' second following a goalmouth scramble before Sako made it 3-0 with a stunning free-kick.

Lee Gregory pulled one back with a cool finish and veteran striker Fuller twice fired in to level before home defender Shaun Williams was sent off late on.

Wolves head coach Kenny Jackett, who had almost six seasons in charge of Millwall, was given a warm reception on his first return to The Den since resigning as manager in May 2013.

Leaky Wolves Having conceded only three goals in their first eight Championship games this season, Wolves have now let in 11 in their last four.

And he had early reason to celebrate when Dave Edwards flicked on Sako's corner and Batth volleyed in his second goal of the season from 10 yards.

Scott McDonald went closest to a Millwall equaliser when he headed a Gregory cross against the post.

Instead, Wolves doubled their lead when substitute James Henry's free-kick was headed against the post by Fuller and Ebanks-Landell, making his first league start of the season, turned it in.

Sako found the top corner of the net with his free-kick from the right touchline to seemingly wrap up the points but Gregory immediately held off the challenge of Batth to finish smartly and pull one back.

Fuller made it 3-2 when he met a cushioned McDonald header and fired home.

And he capped the comeback when he turned well inside the Wolves box and shot past keeper Carl Ikeme.

Williams was dismissed in the last of eight minutes of stoppage time for bringing down Lee Evans, and Millwall keeper David Forde ensured his side a point with a fine save from Sako's 20-yard free-kick.

Millwall boss Ian Holloway: "The lads earned their money because they had a right go; they dug in, were brave and always wanted the ball.

"As long as you have got that spirit, which epitomises this wonderful football club, then you have got a chance."

Wolves manager Kenny Jackett: "Our goals-against column is very high at the moment and that is something that we need to improve on because, if we are going to be successful, you have to be better.

"Millwall have a fantastic team spirit and, when things get going, the fans really get behind the team. Those qualities are still there as they try to establish themselves and move up the division."