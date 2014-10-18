Burton Albion 0-2 Morecambe

Match ends, Burton Albion 0, Morecambe 2.
Morecambe scored twice in two second-half minutes to earn an impressive win at promotion rivals Burton.
Kevin Ellison lashed in his sixth of the season from eight yards to put the visitors ahead just before the hour.
Then Alex Kenyon doubled the lead from close range after Ellison's header was saved by Jon McLaughlin.
Burton had enjoyed the better chances up to that point but Robbie Weir, Adam McGurk and Alex MacDonald all spurned tempting openings.
Burton Albion manager Gary Rowett told BBC Sport: "I was disappointed with the first half display. I didn't think we got going really.
"I felt as the game was a little bit tepid in the first half. Certainly didn't get forward enough into dangerous areas first half, played too many diagonals when there was no need for a diagonal ball.
"Jacob Blyth's there as a target man but you've got to use him when it's appropriate, not all the time and not use it as an easy way out. I was disappointed with our quality first half. It felt as though we had to do a little bit more."
Burton
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1McLaughlin
- 2Edwards
- 6Sharps
- 3Cansdell-Sherriff
- 5Taft
- 23Palmer
- 10AkinsSubstituted forHarnessat 65'minutes
- 8WeirSubstituted forKnowlesat 69'minutes
- 11MacDonald
- 20McGurkSubstituted forBeavonat 50'minutes
- 12Blyth
Substitutes
- 7Bell
- 9Beavon
- 14McCrory
- 16Lyness
- 18Knowles
- 24Slade
- 27Harness
Morecambe
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Roche
- 2Beeley
- 5Hughes
- 22Parrish
- 15Widdowson
- 3DevittSubstituted forSampsonat 85'minutes
- 4Kenyon
- 17FlemingBooked at 56minsSubstituted forWrightat 68'minutes
- 11Ellison
- 27Amond
- 12MullinSubstituted forBarkhuizenat 68'minutesBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 6Edwards
- 8Wright
- 9Sampson
- 10Williams
- 24McCready
- 26Barkhuizen
- 44Jones
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 2,560
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away11
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 0, Morecambe 2.
Shaun Beeley (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marcus Harness (Burton Albion).
Post update
Attempt saved. Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jack Sampson (Morecambe).
Post update
George Taft (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. George Taft (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).
Post update
Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Tom Barkhuizen (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Morecambe. Jack Sampson replaces Jamie Devitt.
Attempt saved. Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Jon McLaughlin.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by Matthew Palmer (Burton Albion).
Post update
Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Marcus Harness (Burton Albion).
Attempt saved. Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jacob Blyth (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.