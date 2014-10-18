Burton Albion 0-2 Morecambe

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Morecambe scored twice in two second-half minutes to earn an impressive win at promotion rivals Burton.

Kevin Ellison lashed in his sixth of the season from eight yards to put the visitors ahead just before the hour.

Then Alex Kenyon doubled the lead from close range after Ellison's header was saved by Jon McLaughlin.

Burton had enjoyed the better chances up to that point but Robbie Weir, Adam McGurk and Alex MacDonald all spurned tempting openings.

Burton Albion manager Gary Rowett told BBC Sport: "I was disappointed with the first half display. I didn't think we got going really.

"I felt as the game was a little bit tepid in the first half. Certainly didn't get forward enough into dangerous areas first half, played too many diagonals when there was no need for a diagonal ball.

"Jacob Blyth's there as a target man but you've got to use him when it's appropriate, not all the time and not use it as an easy way out. I was disappointed with our quality first half. It felt as though we had to do a little bit more."