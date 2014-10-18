League Two
BurtonBurton Albion0MorecambeMorecambe2

Burton Albion 0-2 Morecambe

Morecambe scored twice in two second-half minutes to earn an impressive win at promotion rivals Burton.

Kevin Ellison lashed in his sixth of the season from eight yards to put the visitors ahead just before the hour.

Then Alex Kenyon doubled the lead from close range after Ellison's header was saved by Jon McLaughlin.

Burton had enjoyed the better chances up to that point but Robbie Weir, Adam McGurk and Alex MacDonald all spurned tempting openings.

Burton Albion manager Gary Rowett told BBC Sport: "I was disappointed with the first half display. I didn't think we got going really.

"I felt as the game was a little bit tepid in the first half. Certainly didn't get forward enough into dangerous areas first half, played too many diagonals when there was no need for a diagonal ball.

"Jacob Blyth's there as a target man but you've got to use him when it's appropriate, not all the time and not use it as an easy way out. I was disappointed with our quality first half. It felt as though we had to do a little bit more."

Line-ups

Burton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 2Edwards
  • 6Sharps
  • 3Cansdell-Sherriff
  • 5Taft
  • 23Palmer
  • 10AkinsSubstituted forHarnessat 65'minutes
  • 8WeirSubstituted forKnowlesat 69'minutes
  • 11MacDonald
  • 20McGurkSubstituted forBeavonat 50'minutes
  • 12Blyth

Substitutes

  • 7Bell
  • 9Beavon
  • 14McCrory
  • 16Lyness
  • 18Knowles
  • 24Slade
  • 27Harness

Morecambe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Roche
  • 2Beeley
  • 5Hughes
  • 22Parrish
  • 15Widdowson
  • 3DevittSubstituted forSampsonat 85'minutes
  • 4Kenyon
  • 17FlemingBooked at 56minsSubstituted forWrightat 68'minutes
  • 11Ellison
  • 27Amond
  • 12MullinSubstituted forBarkhuizenat 68'minutesBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 6Edwards
  • 8Wright
  • 9Sampson
  • 10Williams
  • 24McCready
  • 26Barkhuizen
  • 44Jones
Referee:
Carl Boyeson
Attendance:
2,560

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamMorecambe
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home17
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burton Albion 0, Morecambe 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burton Albion 0, Morecambe 2.

  3. Post update

    Shaun Beeley (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Harness (Burton Albion).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jack Sampson (Morecambe).

  7. Post update

    George Taft (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. George Taft (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).

  10. Post update

    Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Booking

    Tom Barkhuizen (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Morecambe. Jack Sampson replaces Jamie Devitt.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Jon McLaughlin.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Matthew Palmer (Burton Albion).

  17. Post update

    Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Harness (Burton Albion).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jacob Blyth (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

