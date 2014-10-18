Match ends, Hartlepool United 1, Luton Town 2.
Hartlepool United 1-2 Luton Town
Mark Cullen and Jim Stevenson were on target as Luton's fine run continued with a win against lowly Hartlepool.
They went ahead when Cullen slotted his fifth goal of the season through the legs of Scott Flinders following a Pelly Ruddock through-ball.
The second came when Stevenson tapped in the rebound after Flinders parried Ricky Miller's free-kick.
Neil Austin pulled one back from the spot in injury time after Scott Griffiths fouled Brad Walker.
Luton manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"It was a tough game and we've really battled on and put in a strong away performance.
"The pitch wasn't the best, it wasn't easy to pass and move, but we've worked really really hard and got ourselves ahead.
"I was delighted that we brought as many away supporters as we have done. Nothing fails to amaze me with our supporters."
"I can only control the controllables, whether it was (a penalty) or whether it wasn't, I can't do anything about that."
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Flinders
- 21Duckworth
- 2Austin
- 26Harrison
- 20JonesBooked at 62mins
- 14WoodsSubstituted forSmithat 63'minutes
- 10Miller
- 4BatesSubstituted forWalkerat 79'minutes
- 18HawkinsBooked at 86minsSubstituted forFranksat 88'minutes
- 24Wyke
- 17Brobbel
Substitutes
- 7Franks
- 8Walker
- 19Richards
- 22Nearney
- 23Smith
- 28Green
- 31Woodman
Luton
- 1Tyler
- 22Harriman
- 30Wilkinson
- 5McNulty
- 12Griffiths
- 8Drury
- 4Smith
- 26Doyle
- 19MillerSubstituted forGuttridgeat 90'minutes
- 13CullenSubstituted forBensonat 71'minutes
- 17Ruddock MpanzuSubstituted forStevensonat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Lacey
- 9Benson
- 10Wall
- 16Justham
- 21Guttridge
- 28Stevenson
- 35Walker
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 4,225
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Luton Town 2.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Smith (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Luton Town 2. Neil Austin (Hartlepool United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty Hartlepool United. Brad Walker draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Scott Griffiths (Luton Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Guttridge replaces Ricky Miller.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jonathan Franks replaces Lewis Hawkins.
Ryan Brobbel (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Doyle (Luton Town).
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Scott Harrison.
Attempt blocked. Andy Drury (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United).
Ricky Miller (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Luton Town 2. Jim Stevenson (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Jim Stevenson replaces Pelly Ruddock.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Brad Walker replaces Matthew Bates.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Jonathan Smith.
Attempt blocked. Dan Jones (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Charlie Wyke (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Smith (Luton Town).
Attempt missed. Michael Duckworth (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Paul Benson replaces Mark Cullen.
Attempt missed. Mark Cullen (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Ricky Miller (Luton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Dan Jones.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Matthew Bates.
Foul by Ryan Brobbel (Hartlepool United).
Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Michael Duckworth (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricky Miller (Luton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Connor Smith replaces Michael Woods.
Foul by Dan Jones (Hartlepool United).
Jonathan Smith (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Michael Duckworth.
Attempt blocked. Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Matthew Bates (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Smith (Luton Town).
Attempt missed. Ricky Miller (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.