Hartlepool United 1-2 Luton Town

Mark Cullen and Jim Stevenson were on target as Luton's fine run continued with a win against lowly Hartlepool.

They went ahead when Cullen slotted his fifth goal of the season through the legs of Scott Flinders following a Pelly Ruddock through-ball.

The second came when Stevenson tapped in the rebound after Flinders parried Ricky Miller's free-kick.

Neil Austin pulled one back from the spot in injury time after Scott Griffiths fouled Brad Walker.

Luton manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"It was a tough game and we've really battled on and put in a strong away performance.

"The pitch wasn't the best, it wasn't easy to pass and move, but we've worked really really hard and got ourselves ahead.

"I was delighted that we brought as many away supporters as we have done. Nothing fails to amaze me with our supporters."

"I can only control the controllables, whether it was (a penalty) or whether it wasn't, I can't do anything about that."