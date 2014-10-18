League Two
Hartlepool1Luton2

Hartlepool United 1-2 Luton Town

Mark Cullen and Jim Stevenson were on target as Luton's fine run continued with a win against lowly Hartlepool.

They went ahead when Cullen slotted his fifth goal of the season through the legs of Scott Flinders following a Pelly Ruddock through-ball.

The second came when Stevenson tapped in the rebound after Flinders parried Ricky Miller's free-kick.

Neil Austin pulled one back from the spot in injury time after Scott Griffiths fouled Brad Walker.

Luton manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"It was a tough game and we've really battled on and put in a strong away performance.

"The pitch wasn't the best, it wasn't easy to pass and move, but we've worked really really hard and got ourselves ahead.

"I was delighted that we brought as many away supporters as we have done. Nothing fails to amaze me with our supporters."

"I can only control the controllables, whether it was (a penalty) or whether it wasn't, I can't do anything about that."

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Flinders
  • 21Duckworth
  • 2Austin
  • 26Harrison
  • 20JonesBooked at 62mins
  • 14WoodsSubstituted forSmithat 63'minutes
  • 10Miller
  • 4BatesSubstituted forWalkerat 79'minutes
  • 18HawkinsBooked at 86minsSubstituted forFranksat 88'minutes
  • 24Wyke
  • 17Brobbel

Substitutes

  • 7Franks
  • 8Walker
  • 19Richards
  • 22Nearney
  • 23Smith
  • 28Green
  • 31Woodman

Luton

  • 1Tyler
  • 22Harriman
  • 30Wilkinson
  • 5McNulty
  • 12Griffiths
  • 8Drury
  • 4Smith
  • 26Doyle
  • 19MillerSubstituted forGuttridgeat 90'minutes
  • 13CullenSubstituted forBensonat 71'minutes
  • 17Ruddock MpanzuSubstituted forStevensonat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Lacey
  • 9Benson
  • 10Wall
  • 16Justham
  • 21Guttridge
  • 28Stevenson
  • 35Walker
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
4,225

Match Stats

Home TeamHartlepoolAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Hartlepool United 1, Luton Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Luton Town 2.

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Smith (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Luton Town 2. Neil Austin (Hartlepool United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty Hartlepool United. Brad Walker draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Scott Griffiths (Luton Town) after a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Guttridge replaces Ricky Miller.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jonathan Franks replaces Lewis Hawkins.

Ryan Brobbel (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Doyle (Luton Town).

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Scott Harrison.

Attempt blocked. Andy Drury (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United).

Ricky Miller (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Luton Town 2. Jim Stevenson (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Jim Stevenson replaces Pelly Ruddock.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Brad Walker replaces Matthew Bates.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Jonathan Smith.

Attempt blocked. Dan Jones (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Charlie Wyke (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonathan Smith (Luton Town).

Attempt missed. Michael Duckworth (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Paul Benson replaces Mark Cullen.

Attempt missed. Mark Cullen (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Ricky Miller (Luton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Dan Jones.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Matthew Bates.

Foul by Ryan Brobbel (Hartlepool United).

Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Michael Duckworth (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricky Miller (Luton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Connor Smith replaces Michael Woods.

Foul by Dan Jones (Hartlepool United).

Jonathan Smith (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Michael Duckworth.

Attempt blocked. Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Matthew Bates (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonathan Smith (Luton Town).

Attempt missed. Ricky Miller (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wycombe138411981128
2Bury1382323111226
3Burton138141615125
4Luton13733149524
5Plymouth13715148622
6Morecambe137151612422
7Shrewsbury136341610621
8Southend136341311221
9Newport135441613319
10Cheltenham135441313019
11Cambridge135352315818
12Northampton135352219318
13Wimbledon135352021-118
14Portsmouth134541112-117
15Stevenage135261619-317
16Mansfield135261216-417
17Exeter134451417-316
18Accrington135171824-616
19Dag & Red134271621-514
20Oxford Utd133461318-513
21Carlisle133371522-712
22Hartlepool13328820-1211
23York131751118-710
24Tranmere132381118-79
View full League Two table

