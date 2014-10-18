Gateshead 0-2 Barnet

From the section

Luisma scored his fifth goal of the season

Barnet maintained their lead at the top of the Conference table thanks to two goals in just seven minutes against Gateshead.

Curtis Weston fired the visitors ahead after just four minutes with his first goal of the season from close range.

Weston then turned provider when he crossed for Luisma Villa Lopez to coolly double Barnet's lead.

Gateshead had little in response and the visitors pressed on to extend their lead at the top to five points.