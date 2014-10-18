Match ends, Gateshead 0, Barnet 2.
Gateshead 0-2 Barnet
-
- From the section Conference
Barnet maintained their lead at the top of the Conference table thanks to two goals in just seven minutes against Gateshead.
Curtis Weston fired the visitors ahead after just four minutes with his first goal of the season from close range.
Weston then turned provider when he crossed for Luisma Villa Lopez to coolly double Barnet's lead.
Gateshead had little in response and the visitors pressed on to extend their lead at the top to five points.
Line-ups
Gateshead
- 1Bartlett
- 2JonesBooked at 50mins
- 26Howe
- 6Clark
- 15AllanSubstituted forWilsonat 46'minutes
- 25PattisonSubstituted forRankineat 35'minutes
- 8Turnbull
- 7OsterSubstituted forRamshawat 46'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 29Wright
- 9Shaw
- 23Rodman
Substitutes
- 3Wilson
- 10Guy
- 12Ramshaw
- 16Baxter
- 19Rankine
Barnet
- 1Stack
- 2YiadomBooked at 27mins
- 5N'Gala
- 6Stephens
- 3Johnson
- 15Villa LopezSubstituted forMekkiat 62'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 8WestonSubstituted forGambinat 72'minutesBooked at 80minsSubstituted forSavilleat 80'minutes
- 14Togwell
- 11Cook
- 9Akinde
- 16Vilhete
Substitutes
- 4Saville
- 18Gambin
- 23Mekki
- 27McKenzie
- 29Stevens
- Referee:
- Darren England
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gateshead 0, Barnet 2.
Foul by Andy Yiadom (Barnet).
Michael Rankine (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Foul by Michael Rankine (Gateshead).
Graham Stack (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Corner, Gateshead.
Attempt missed. Lee Cook (Barnet) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Rob Ramshaw (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rob Ramshaw (Gateshead).
Elliot Johnson (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Adam Mekki (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Corner, Barnet.
Booking
Adam Mekki (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Adam Mekki (Barnet).
Ryan Wilson (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Wilson (Gateshead) left footed shot is blocked.
Foul by Daniel Wright (Gateshead).
Bondz N'Gala (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Ryan Wilson (Gateshead) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Adam Mekki (Barnet).
Ryan Wilson (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Corner, Gateshead.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Wright (Gateshead) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Jack Saville replaces Luke Gambin.
Booking
Luke Gambin (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Andrai Jones (Gateshead) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Wilson.
Corner, Gateshead.
Corner, Gateshead.
Attempt saved. Jon Shaw (Gateshead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Luke Gambin replaces Curtis Weston because of an injury.
Foul by Lee Cook (Barnet).
Andrai Jones (Gateshead) wins a free kick.
Offside, Gateshead. Jon Shaw tries a through ball, but Jon Shaw is caught offside.
Foul by Alex Rodman (Gateshead).
Andy Yiadom (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Mauro Vilhete (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Rob Ramshaw (Gateshead).
John Akinde (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Michael Rankine (Gateshead) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Phillip Turnbull.