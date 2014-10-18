FC Halifax Town 2-0 Kidderminster Harriers

Match ends, FC Halifax Town 2, Kidderminster Harriers 0.
Halifax went second in the Conference and ended a three game winless run with victory over Kidderminster.
They opened the scoring when Lois Maynard collected a pass from Richard Peniket and smashed a finish past goalkeeper Danny Lewis.
The second came minutes later, Peniket pouncing on defender Cheyenne Dunkley's weak header back before rounding Lewis to score from a tight angle.
Lewis saved another effort from Peniket as Halifax recorded a comfortable win.
The home side are now five points behind league leaders Barnet, while Kidderminster are four points off the play-off places in 12th.
Line-ups
Halifax
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 3McManus
- 4Roberts
- 5Pearson
- 6Ainge
- 8MarshallSubstituted forSmithat 46'minutes
- 12Peniket
- 14Williams
- 15Roberts
- 19BodenSubstituted forJacksonat 58'minutes
- 20Maynard
- 27Glennon
Substitutes
- 1Senior
- 2Bolton
- 7Smith
- 9Jackson
- 22Schofield
Kidderminster
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Lewis
- 2Hodgkiss
- 6Dunkley
- 15Grimes
- 28Nicholson
- 17VermaSubstituted forO'Keefeat 66'minutes
- 7ByrneBooked at 82mins
- 18GittingsSubstituted forJohnsonat 52'minutes
- 13BlissettSubstituted forStycheat 78'minutes
- 9Gash
- 14Obeng
Substitutes
- 3Green
- 8Johnson
- 10Reid
- 11Styche
- 16O'Keefe
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
- Attendance:
- 1,437
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Halifax Town 2, Kidderminster Harriers 0.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Jackson (FC Halifax Town).
Post update
Ahmed Obeng (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamie Grimes (Kidderminster Harriers) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Post update
Foul by Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town).
Post update
Cheyenne Dunkley (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Booking
Jack Byrne (Kidderminster Harriers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jack Byrne (Kidderminster Harriers).
Post update
Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Post update
Foul by Steve Williams (FC Halifax Town).
Post update
Reece Styche (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Roberts (FC Halifax Town).
Post update
Michael Gash (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Reece Styche replaces Nathan Blissett.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marvin Johnson (Kidderminster Harriers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Post update
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Post update
Foul by Jack Byrne (Kidderminster Harriers).
Post update
Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.