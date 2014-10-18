FC Halifax Town 2-0 Kidderminster Harriers

Last updated on .From the section National League

Halifax went second in the Conference and ended a three game winless run with victory over Kidderminster.

They opened the scoring when Lois Maynard collected a pass from Richard Peniket and smashed a finish past goalkeeper Danny Lewis.

The second came minutes later, Peniket pouncing on defender Cheyenne Dunkley's weak header back before rounding Lewis to score from a tight angle.

Lewis saved another effort from Peniket as Halifax recorded a comfortable win.

The home side are now five points behind league leaders Barnet, while Kidderminster are four points off the play-off places in 12th.