National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town2KidderminsterKidderminster Harriers0

FC Halifax Town 2-0 Kidderminster Harriers

National League

Halifax went second in the Conference and ended a three game winless run with victory over Kidderminster.

They opened the scoring when Lois Maynard collected a pass from Richard Peniket and smashed a finish past goalkeeper Danny Lewis.

The second came minutes later, Peniket pouncing on defender Cheyenne Dunkley's weak header back before rounding Lewis to score from a tight angle.

Lewis saved another effort from Peniket as Halifax recorded a comfortable win.

The home side are now five points behind league leaders Barnet, while Kidderminster are four points off the play-off places in 12th.

Line-ups

Halifax

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 3McManus
  • 4Roberts
  • 5Pearson
  • 6Ainge
  • 8MarshallSubstituted forSmithat 46'minutes
  • 12Peniket
  • 14Williams
  • 15Roberts
  • 19BodenSubstituted forJacksonat 58'minutes
  • 20Maynard
  • 27Glennon

Substitutes

  • 1Senior
  • 2Bolton
  • 7Smith
  • 9Jackson
  • 22Schofield

Kidderminster

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Hodgkiss
  • 6Dunkley
  • 15Grimes
  • 28Nicholson
  • 17VermaSubstituted forO'Keefeat 66'minutes
  • 7ByrneBooked at 82mins
  • 18GittingsSubstituted forJohnsonat 52'minutes
  • 13BlissettSubstituted forStycheat 78'minutes
  • 9Gash
  • 14Obeng

Substitutes

  • 3Green
  • 8Johnson
  • 10Reid
  • 11Styche
  • 16O'Keefe
Referee:
Martin Coy
Attendance:
1,437

Match Stats

Home TeamHalifaxAway TeamKidderminster
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Halifax Town 2, Kidderminster Harriers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Halifax Town 2, Kidderminster Harriers 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Jackson (FC Halifax Town).

  4. Post update

    Ahmed Obeng (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Grimes (Kidderminster Harriers) header from the centre of the box is too high.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town).

  8. Post update

    Cheyenne Dunkley (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.

  9. Booking

    Jack Byrne (Kidderminster Harriers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jack Byrne (Kidderminster Harriers).

  11. Post update

    Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Steve Williams (FC Halifax Town).

  13. Post update

    Reece Styche (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Roberts (FC Halifax Town).

  15. Post update

    Michael Gash (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Reece Styche replaces Nathan Blissett.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marvin Johnson (Kidderminster Harriers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jack Byrne (Kidderminster Harriers).

  20. Post update

    Matty Pearson (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.

Top Stories