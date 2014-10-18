Match ends, Morton 0, Ayr United 1.
Greenock Morton 0-1 Ayr United
Ayr United secured a narrow win over Greenock Morton in the Scottish Championship.
Former Morton man Scott McLaughlin found the top left corner after 35 minutes, pouncing on a rebound after Derek Gaston saved his initial effort.
Declan McManus and Robbie Crawford had the best chances for the hosts, but both were wasted.
Jon Scullion nearly saved the day for the home side with a late strike, but David Hutton blocked his effort.
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 2Kilday
- 4O'Ware
- 5Milojevic Bjekovic
- 3Russell
- 8Pepper
- 6HandsSubstituted forScullionat 63'minutes
- 7McKee
- 11CrawfordSubstituted forLamieat 77'minutes
- 9Barrowman
- 10McManus
Substitutes
- 12Scullion
- 14Lamie
- 15McNeil
- 16Allan
- 17Knight
- 20Caraux
Ayr
- 1Hutton
- 2Devlin
- 5Campbell
- 4Murphy
- 3McKinlayBooked at 53mins
- 7SlaneSubstituted forForrestat 59'minutes
- 10McGovern
- 8McLaughlin
- 11Donald
- 6BeattieSubstituted forShirkieat 81'minutes
- 9DonnellySubstituted forCrawfordat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Crawford
- 14McKenzie
- 15Muir
- 16Shirkie
- 17Forrest
- 19Newman
- Referee:
- Calum Murray
- Attendance:
- 1,744
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 0, Ayr United 1.
Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Morton).
Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jon Scullion.
Hand ball by Lee Kilday (Morton).
Attempt missed. Andrew Barrowman (Morton) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.
Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Morton).
Attempt saved. Jon Scullion (Morton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Dale Shirkie replaces Craig Beattie.
Andrew Barrowman (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martyn Campbell (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Jon Scullion (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Ricki Lamie replaces Robbie Crawford.
Foul by Andrew Barrowman (Morton).
Peter Murphy (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Robbie Crawford replaces Ryan Donnelly.
Attempt missed. Craig Knight (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jon Paul McGovern.
Lee Kilday (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin McKinlay (Ayr United).
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Jon Scullion replaces Reece Hands.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Forrest.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Alan Forrest replaces Paul Slane.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Craig Knight replaces Joe McKee.
Hand ball by Conor Pepper (Morton).
Robbie Crawford (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul Slane (Ayr United).
Booking
Kevin McKinlay (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.
Conor Pepper (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin McKinlay (Ayr United).
Foul by Declan McManus (Morton).
Martyn Campbell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Reece Hands (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.