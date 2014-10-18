Greenock Morton 0-1 Ayr United

Ayr United secured a narrow win over Greenock Morton in the Scottish Championship.

Former Morton man Scott McLaughlin found the top left corner after 35 minutes, pouncing on a rebound after Derek Gaston saved his initial effort.

Declan McManus and Robbie Crawford had the best chances for the hosts, but both were wasted.

Jon Scullion nearly saved the day for the home side with a late strike, but David Hutton blocked his effort.