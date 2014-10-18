Peterhead 1-1 Airdrieonians

From the section

Airdrie survived a late surge of pressure to earn a valuable draw at Peterhead.

The Diamonds went behind to a Rory McAllister strike in the 33rd minute.

They responded when Keigan Parker equalised from the penalty spot after a clumsy tackle by Dean Richardson on Scott Fraser.

The second half became a rearguard action for the visitors, but Scott Ross could only hit the crossbar for the Blue Toon from close range.