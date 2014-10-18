Match ends, Peterhead 1, Airdrieonians 1.
Peterhead 1-1 Airdrieonians
-
- From the section Football
Airdrie survived a late surge of pressure to earn a valuable draw at Peterhead.
The Diamonds went behind to a Rory McAllister strike in the 33rd minute.
They responded when Keigan Parker equalised from the penalty spot after a clumsy tackle by Dean Richardson on Scott Fraser.
The second half became a rearguard action for the visitors, but Scott Ross could only hit the crossbar for the Blue Toon from close range.
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Smith
- 2RichardsonBooked at 39minsSubstituted forTaitat 75'minutes
- 4Smith
- 5Ross
- 3DonaldsonBooked at 63mins
- 8Cox
- 6Strachan
- 7MillarBooked at 45mins
- 11Riley
- 9McAllisterBooked at 42mins
- 10Stevenson
Substitutes
- 12Tait
- 14Reid
- 15Deakin
- 21Jarvie
Airdrieonians
- 1McNeil
- 2O'NeilBooked at 51mins
- 4BlockleyBooked at 71mins
- 5Gasparotto
- 3Boyle
- 7Gray
- 8Fraser
- 6FitzpatrickSubstituted forBainat 49'minutes
- 11Watt
- 9ListerSubstituted forStewartat 73'minutes
- 10Parker
Substitutes
- 12Bain
- 14Prunty
- 15Boyle
- 16Stewart
- 17Ferguson
- 18Cadden
- 19Haggerty
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
- Attendance:
- 467
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, Airdrieonians 1.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ross Smith.
Scott Ross (Peterhead) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Luca Gasparotto.
Attempt saved. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jamie Bain.
Foul by Reece Donaldson (Peterhead).
Keigan Parker (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Jack Tait replaces Dean Richardson.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Scott Stewart replaces James Lister.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Jamie Bain (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Scott Ross (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Lister (Airdrieonians).
Booking
Nathan Blockley (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Blockley (Airdrieonians).
Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Scott Ross.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ryan Strachan.
Foul by Ross Smith (Peterhead).
Scott Fraser (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Reece Donaldson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Reece Donaldson (Peterhead).
James Lister (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ross Smith (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Andy McNeil.
Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. David Cox (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Luca Gasparotto.
Foul by Ross Smith (Peterhead).
James Lister (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ross Smith (Peterhead) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Booking
Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.
Nicholas Riley (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.