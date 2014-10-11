Finland v Greece

Match ends, Finland 1, Greece 1.
Line-ups
Finland
- 1MäenpääBooked at 84mins
- 22Hurme
- 4Toivio
- 3Moisander
- 13Arkivuo
- 19Ring
- 14SparvBooked at 74mins
- 8HetemajBooked at 13minsSubstituted forHämäläinenat 45'minutes
- 11RiskiSubstituted forTainioat 88'minutes
- 7Alekseevich Eremenko
- 10PukkiSubstituted forPohjanpaloat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sorsa
- 5Lampi
- 6Ojala
- 9Markkanen
- 12Hradecky
- 15Kauko
- 16Tainio
- 17Mattila
- 18Uronen
- 20Pohjanpalo
- 21Hämäläinen
- 23Joronen
Greece
- 1Karnezis
- 11Vyntra
- 4Manolas
- 19Papastathopoulos
- 15TorosidisBooked at 22mins
- 23Tachtsidis
- 18KarelisBooked at 29minsSubstituted forSamarasat 81'minutes
- 2ManiatisBooked at 84mins
- 22Samaris
- 16MavriasSubstituted forMorasat 70'minutes
- 17AthanasiadisSubstituted forMitroglouat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Stafylidis
- 5Moras
- 6Tziolis
- 7Samaras
- 8Mantalos
- 9Mitroglou
- 10Fortounis
- 12Glykos
- 13Kapino
- 14Salpingidis
- 20Giannoulis
- 21Skondras
- Referee:
- David Fernández Borbalán
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Finland 1, Greece 1.
Hand ball by Giannis Maniatis (Greece).
Sokratis (Greece) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland).
Attempt missed. Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jarkko Hurme with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland. Teemu Tainio replaces Riku Riski.
Foul by Georgios Samaras (Greece).
Alexander Ring (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Vasilis Torosidis (Greece) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Vangelis Moras.
Substitution
Substitution, Greece. Kostas Mitroglou replaces Stefanos Athanasiadis.
Booking
Niki Mäenpää (Finland) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Giannis Maniatis (Greece) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Greece. Stefanos Athanasiadis tries a through ball, but Vasilis Torosidis is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Riku Riski (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kasper Hämäläinen.
Attempt missed. Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Greece) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Giannis Maniatis.
Offside, Finland. Roman Eremenko tries a through ball, but Kasper Hämäläinen is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Greece. Georgios Samaras replaces Nikolaos Karelis.
Offside, Finland. Kari Arkivuo tries a through ball, but Riku Riski is caught offside.
Tim Sparv (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giannis Maniatis (Greece).
Foul by Tim Sparv (Finland).
Giannis Maniatis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andreas Samaris (Greece) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vasilis Torosidis.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Alexander Ring (Finland) because of an injury.
Booking
Tim Sparv (Finland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tim Sparv (Finland).
Andreas Samaris (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Sokratis (Greece) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andreas Samaris with a cross.
Foul by Jarkko Hurme (Finland).
Nikolaos Karelis (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland. Joel Pohjanpalo replaces Teemu Pukki.
Substitution
Substitution, Greece. Vangelis Moras replaces Charalampos Mavrias.
Foul by Roman Eremenko (Finland).
Sokratis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Vasilis Torosidis.
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Jarkko Hurme.
Attempt blocked. Vasilis Torosidis (Greece) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Panagiotis Tachtsidis.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Loukas Vyntra.