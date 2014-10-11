European Championship Qualifying - Group F
Finland1Greece1

Finland v Greece

Line-ups

Finland

  • 1MäenpääBooked at 84mins
  • 22Hurme
  • 4Toivio
  • 3Moisander
  • 13Arkivuo
  • 19Ring
  • 14SparvBooked at 74mins
  • 8HetemajBooked at 13minsSubstituted forHämäläinenat 45'minutes
  • 11RiskiSubstituted forTainioat 88'minutes
  • 7Alekseevich Eremenko
  • 10PukkiSubstituted forPohjanpaloat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sorsa
  • 5Lampi
  • 6Ojala
  • 9Markkanen
  • 12Hradecky
  • 15Kauko
  • 16Tainio
  • 17Mattila
  • 18Uronen
  • 20Pohjanpalo
  • 21Hämäläinen
  • 23Joronen

Greece

  • 1Karnezis
  • 11Vyntra
  • 4Manolas
  • 19Papastathopoulos
  • 15TorosidisBooked at 22mins
  • 23Tachtsidis
  • 18KarelisBooked at 29minsSubstituted forSamarasat 81'minutes
  • 2ManiatisBooked at 84mins
  • 22Samaris
  • 16MavriasSubstituted forMorasat 70'minutes
  • 17AthanasiadisSubstituted forMitroglouat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Stafylidis
  • 5Moras
  • 6Tziolis
  • 7Samaras
  • 8Mantalos
  • 9Mitroglou
  • 10Fortounis
  • 12Glykos
  • 13Kapino
  • 14Salpingidis
  • 20Giannoulis
  • 21Skondras
Referee:
David Fernández Borbalán

Match Stats

Home TeamFinlandAway TeamGreece
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Finland 1, Greece 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Finland 1, Greece 1.

Hand ball by Giannis Maniatis (Greece).

Sokratis (Greece) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland).

Attempt missed. Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jarkko Hurme with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Finland. Teemu Tainio replaces Riku Riski.

Foul by Georgios Samaras (Greece).

Alexander Ring (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Vasilis Torosidis (Greece) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Vangelis Moras.

Substitution

Substitution, Greece. Kostas Mitroglou replaces Stefanos Athanasiadis.

Booking

Niki Mäenpää (Finland) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Giannis Maniatis (Greece) is shown the yellow card.

Offside, Greece. Stefanos Athanasiadis tries a through ball, but Vasilis Torosidis is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Riku Riski (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kasper Hämäläinen.

Attempt missed. Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Greece) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Giannis Maniatis.

Offside, Finland. Roman Eremenko tries a through ball, but Kasper Hämäläinen is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Greece. Georgios Samaras replaces Nikolaos Karelis.

Offside, Finland. Kari Arkivuo tries a through ball, but Riku Riski is caught offside.

Tim Sparv (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Giannis Maniatis (Greece).

Foul by Tim Sparv (Finland).

Giannis Maniatis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Andreas Samaris (Greece) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vasilis Torosidis.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Alexander Ring (Finland) because of an injury.

Booking

Tim Sparv (Finland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Tim Sparv (Finland).

Andreas Samaris (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Sokratis (Greece) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andreas Samaris with a cross.

Foul by Jarkko Hurme (Finland).

Nikolaos Karelis (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Finland. Joel Pohjanpalo replaces Teemu Pukki.

Substitution

Substitution, Greece. Vangelis Moras replaces Charalampos Mavrias.

Foul by Roman Eremenko (Finland).

Sokratis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Finland. Conceded by Vasilis Torosidis.

Corner, Greece. Conceded by Jarkko Hurme.

Attempt blocked. Vasilis Torosidis (Greece) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Panagiotis Tachtsidis.

Corner, Finland. Conceded by Loukas Vyntra.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland22006066
2Czech Rep22004226
3Netherlands21014313
4Kazakhstan201113-21
5Latvia201103-31
6Turkey200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales21102114
2Belgium11006063
3Israel11002113
4Cyprus21013303
5Bos-Herze201112-11
6Andorra200218-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia22003126
2Spain21016333
3Ukraine21012113
4Macedonia210147-33
5Luxembourg201134-11
6Belarus201113-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland22009096
2R. of Ireland22009186
3Scotland21012203
4Germany210123-13
5Georgia200213-20
6Gibraltar2002014-140

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22007076
2Lithuania22003036
3Estonia21011103
4Slovenia21011103
5Switzerland200203-30
6San Marino200207-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland22004136
2Finland21104224
3Romania21102114
4Hungary201123-11
5Greece201112-11
6Faroe Islands200215-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21105144
2Montenegro21102024
3Austria21103214
4Sweden20202202
5Liechtenstein201104-41
6Moldova200214-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy22004136
2Croatia22003036
3Norway21013213
4Bulgaria21012203
5Azerbaijan200224-20
6Malta200205-50

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark21103214
2Albania21102114
3Serbia10101101
4Armenia201123-11
5Portugal100101-10
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

