Euro 2016: Wales without 11 players for Cyprus

Jonathan Williams won his seventh cap for Wales in the Euro qualifier against Bosnia-Hercegovina

Euro 2016 qualifying: Wales v Cyprus Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Mon 13 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru & online

Jonathan Williams is out of Wales' Euro 2016 qualifier against Cyprus on Monday because of an ankle injury.

The Crystal Palace midfielder, who played 83 minutes of Friday's 0-0 draw with Bosnia-Hercegovina, may be replaced by Reading's Hal Robson-Kanu.

Manager Chris Coleman is now without 11 players, but says he remains confident despite the squad being down to the "bare bones".

"There's enough about us to get the win," he said.

The extent of Williams' injury is not known but was picked up during the match against Bosnia.

The 21-year-old, currently on loan at Ipswich Town, was selected following injuries to midfielders Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Andrew Crofts, David Vaughan and Emyr Huws.

Jonathan Williams (right) pictured in Wales training on Sunday with heavy strapping on his left leg

"There were two or three heavy challenges on him and he's paid the price unfortunately," said Coleman.

"It's a position where we've lost a lot of players but we keep marching on. We are not going to use that as an excuse.

"It's [down to the] bare bones but there's enough about this group. We've got enough to be positive going into this game."

Wales, who beat Andorra in their opening qualifier, top Group B after their first two games.

Cyprus meanwhile beat Bosnia-Hercegovina 2-1 away, but lost their latest qualifier 1-2 at home to Israel on Friday.

Wales injury list Joe Allen (Liverpool)James Collins (West Ham)Andrew Crofts (Brighton)Paul Dummett (Newcastle United)Lee Evans (Wolves)Emyr Huws (Wigan)Adam Matthews (Celtic)Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal)David Vaughan (Nottingham Forest)Sam Vokes (Burnley)Jonathan Williams (Crystal Palace)

Despite the defeat, Coleman says Wales will have work hard for victory.

"It will be hard. Cyprus are not going to come here and lie down for us," he said.

"I'm not going to apologise if at times we are not very pretty. All I want, all we need, is the result.

"If we get three points tomorrow, the one on Friday is magnificent."