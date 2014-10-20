West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Manchester United

Blind's equaliser against West Brom was only his fourth club career goal

Daley Blind's late goal salvaged a point at West Bromwich Albion but could not end Manchester United's winless run away from home under Louis van Gaal.

Stephane Sessegnon's first-time 18-yard strike put Albion ahead at the break.

Half-time substitute Marouane Fellaini levelled with his first United goal - a powerful shot from just inside the box.

Saido Berahino's low finish restored the home side's lead but United's Robin van Persie hit the post late on before Blind's 20-yard shot earned a point.

A tough month for Manchester United Date Opponent 26 October Chelsea (home) 2 November Manchester City (away) 8 November Crystal Palace (home) 22 November Arsenal (away)

The draw means United are unbeaten in three games and have one more point after eight games than they did last season in a campaign which saw David Moyes sacked as manager for underachieving.

It will come as a relief to new boss Van Gaal, who this week called his previous request to be judged after three months in the role "stupid", as United continue to adapt to his philosophy.

The Dutchman, who has won seven league titles with European clubs, left his summer striking recruit Radamel Falcao on the bench in the West Midlands, but it is at the other end of the pitch where United's problems lie.

Only Liverpool have conceded as many goals in the top half of the table and, at 1-1 at The Hawthorns, lax defending allowed the Baggies back in front and left Van Gaal's men scrambling for a point.

It arrived through an unlikely source in Blind, whose curled effort from 20 yards was only the fourth club goal of his career.

Analysis "Going forward United look brilliant but from a defensive point of view both their goals were terrible. Away from home Van Gaal is not good enough tactically, defensively it just isn't good enough. "The second goal was so poor, there was so much space in the defence."

Despite their resilience to level, United have now gone six league games without a win on the road, a run not seen since the 1996-97 season, when they eventually finished champions.

Such an outcome seems unlikely this time around and with fixtures against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal to come inside a month, their leaky defence looks set to undergo further scrutiny.

West Brom, who have picked up seven points from their last four matches, were rewarded for a slick start when Sessegnon swept Andre Wisdom's cross into the top corner from 18 yards.

The 30-year-old's first goal of the season sparked a response from United who tested home keeper Boaz Myhill - in for the injured Ben Foster - through Angel Di Maria twice and Van Persie.

It was Myhill's first outing since December of last year and his resistance ended early in the second period when Fellaini pulled down a Di Maria cross and fired into the roof of the net from just inside the penalty area.

His introduction will be seen as a touch of ingenuity from Van Gaal and preceded a spell of intensity from United which was reminiscent of more successful times, but Berahino halted their momentum.

The 21-year-old ran on to Chris Brunt's through ball before curling a low shot beyond David de Gea, to score his sixth league goal of the season - more than his team-mates combined.

But his punishing of United's exposed defence could not earn the Baggies a first home win over their opponents in the Premier League.

Van Persie thumped against the woodwork after a knock-down from substitute Falcao, but it was Blind who had the final say with a 20-yard effort that crept inside Myhill's right-hand post to lift United to sixth.

