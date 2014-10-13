Arsene Wenger: Arsenal manager sorry for pushing Jose Mourinho

Wenger initially said he had "nothing to apologise for" after the game on 5 October

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said he regrets shoving Jose Mourinho during the 2-0 defeat by Chelsea this month.

Wenger entered the Chelsea technical area and pushed Blues boss Mourinho in the chest during the Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on 5 October.

"Too much importance was given to this story but I should not have reacted like this," Wenger, 64, told French TV channel TF1.

"I always regret any signs of violence and I apologise for it."

Wenger reacted after Chelsea defender Gary Cahill's challenge on Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, but said after the game he had "nothing to apologise for".

The Football Association will take no further action against Frenchman Wenger.