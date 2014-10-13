Match ends, Malta 0, Italy 1.
Malta v Italy
Line-ups
Malta
- 1Hogg
- 2Muscat
- 5Agius
- 17Camilleri
- 15MintoffSubstituted forGatt Baldacchinoat 73'minutes
- 8BriffaBooked at 41mins
- 11Muscat
- 4Fenech
- 7FaillaSubstituted forBezzinaat 90+4'minutes
- 13SchembriSubstituted forCohenat 86'minutes
- 9MifsudBooked at 27mins
Substitutes
- 3Bezzina
- 6Fenech
- 10Cohen
- 12Haber
- 14Pisani
- 16Vella
- 18Kristensen
- 19Grioli
- 20Farrugia
- 21Gatt Baldacchino
- 22Scicluna
- 23Vella
Italy
- 1Buffon
- 20DarmianBooked at 43mins
- 19BonucciBooked at 73mins
- 3Chiellini
- 6Candreva
- 15FlorenziSubstituted forAquilaniat 59'minutes
- 5Verratti
- 8Marchisio
- 23Pasqual
- 17PellèSubstituted forOgbonnaat 76'minutes
- 9ImmobileSubstituted forGiovincoat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 4Ogbonna
- 7Zaza
- 10Giovinco
- 11Poli
- 12Sirigu
- 14Aquilani
- 16Perin
- 18Parolo
- 21Pirlo
- 22Destro
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Malta 0, Italy 1.
Angelo Ogbonna (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rowen Muscat (Malta).
Substitution
Substitution, Malta. Steven Bezzina replaces Clayton Failla.
Offside, Italy. Sebastian Giovinco tries a through ball, but Manuel Pasqual is caught offside.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Andrei Agius.
Attempt blocked. Claudio Marchisio (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Sebastian Giovinco (Italy) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Claudio Marchisio with a through ball.
Corner, Malta. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.
Substitution
Substitution, Malta. Andrew Cohen replaces André Schembri.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Zach Muscat.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Angelo Ogbonna replaces Graziano Pellè.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Andrew Hogg.
Attempt saved. Sebastian Giovinco (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Pasqual.
Attempt saved. Clayton Failla (Malta) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) is shown the red card.
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Italy).
André Schembri (Malta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Malta. Clifford Gatt Baldacchino replaces John Mintoff.
Attempt blocked. Sebastian Giovinco (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Claudio Marchisio.
Foul by Graziano Pellè (Italy).
Zach Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Zach Muscat.
Attempt blocked. Sebastian Giovinco (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alberto Aquilani.
Attempt missed. Sebastian Giovinco (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Giorgio Chiellini.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Sebastian Giovinco replaces Ciro Immobile.
Foul by Matteo Darmian (Italy).
André Schembri (Malta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Alberto Aquilani (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Graziano Pellè (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ciro Immobile.
Hand ball by Graziano Pellè (Italy).
Foul by Alberto Aquilani (Italy).
André Schembri (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Alberto Aquilani replaces Alessandro Florenzi.
Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Italy).
Andrei Agius (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Italy) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by John Mintoff.
Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Graziano Pellè.