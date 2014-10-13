European Championship Qualifying - Group H
Malta0Italy1

Malta v Italy

Line-ups

Malta

  • 1Hogg
  • 2Muscat
  • 5Agius
  • 17Camilleri
  • 15MintoffSubstituted forGatt Baldacchinoat 73'minutes
  • 8BriffaBooked at 41mins
  • 11Muscat
  • 4Fenech
  • 7FaillaSubstituted forBezzinaat 90+4'minutes
  • 13SchembriSubstituted forCohenat 86'minutes
  • 9MifsudBooked at 27mins

Substitutes

  • 3Bezzina
  • 6Fenech
  • 10Cohen
  • 12Haber
  • 14Pisani
  • 16Vella
  • 18Kristensen
  • 19Grioli
  • 20Farrugia
  • 21Gatt Baldacchino
  • 22Scicluna
  • 23Vella

Italy

  • 1Buffon
  • 20DarmianBooked at 43mins
  • 19BonucciBooked at 73mins
  • 3Chiellini
  • 6Candreva
  • 15FlorenziSubstituted forAquilaniat 59'minutes
  • 5Verratti
  • 8Marchisio
  • 23Pasqual
  • 17PellèSubstituted forOgbonnaat 76'minutes
  • 9ImmobileSubstituted forGiovincoat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 4Ogbonna
  • 7Zaza
  • 10Giovinco
  • 11Poli
  • 12Sirigu
  • 14Aquilani
  • 16Perin
  • 18Parolo
  • 21Pirlo
  • 22Destro
Referee:
Ovidiu Hategan

Match Stats

Home TeamMaltaAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home5
Away19
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Malta 0, Italy 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Malta 0, Italy 1.

Angelo Ogbonna (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rowen Muscat (Malta).

Substitution

Substitution, Malta. Steven Bezzina replaces Clayton Failla.

Offside, Italy. Sebastian Giovinco tries a through ball, but Manuel Pasqual is caught offside.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Andrei Agius.

Attempt blocked. Claudio Marchisio (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Sebastian Giovinco (Italy) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Claudio Marchisio with a through ball.

Corner, Malta. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.

Substitution

Substitution, Malta. Andrew Cohen replaces André Schembri.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Zach Muscat.

Substitution

Substitution, Italy. Angelo Ogbonna replaces Graziano Pellè.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Andrew Hogg.

Attempt saved. Sebastian Giovinco (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Pasqual.

Attempt saved. Clayton Failla (Malta) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner.

Dismissal

Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) is shown the red card.

Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Italy).

André Schembri (Malta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Malta. Clifford Gatt Baldacchino replaces John Mintoff.

Attempt blocked. Sebastian Giovinco (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Claudio Marchisio.

Foul by Graziano Pellè (Italy).

Zach Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Zach Muscat.

Attempt blocked. Sebastian Giovinco (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alberto Aquilani.

Attempt missed. Sebastian Giovinco (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Giorgio Chiellini.

Substitution

Substitution, Italy. Sebastian Giovinco replaces Ciro Immobile.

Foul by Matteo Darmian (Italy).

André Schembri (Malta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Alberto Aquilani (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Graziano Pellè (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ciro Immobile.

Hand ball by Graziano Pellè (Italy).

Foul by Alberto Aquilani (Italy).

André Schembri (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Italy. Alberto Aquilani replaces Alessandro Florenzi.

Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Italy).

Andrei Agius (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Italy) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by John Mintoff.

Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Graziano Pellè.

