Barnsley 2-3 Notts County

Michael Petrasso scored twice as Notts County fought back from 2-0 down to beat Barnsley and extend their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Devante Cole opened the scoring for Barnsley, before Conor Hourihane tapped in to quickly double their lead.

County fought back through Garry Thompson's long-range strike before Petrasso headed in from close range.

And on-loan Petrasso found a way through the Tykes defence to net the winner and keep County in the top six.

Notts County manager Shaun Derry told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"Just the manner of that second-half performance was amazing. To a man, they were brilliant.

"The first half was so bad and we didn't half make it hard for ourselves. It was polar opposites in the second half though.

"We were disappointed with the way we conceded goals, but what an amazing turnaround."