Match ends, Barnsley 2, Notts County 3.
Barnsley 2-3 Notts County
Michael Petrasso scored twice as Notts County fought back from 2-0 down to beat Barnsley and extend their unbeaten run to 10 games.
Devante Cole opened the scoring for Barnsley, before Conor Hourihane tapped in to quickly double their lead.
County fought back through Garry Thompson's long-range strike before Petrasso headed in from close range.
And on-loan Petrasso found a way through the Tykes defence to net the winner and keep County in the top six.
Notts County manager Shaun Derry told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"Just the manner of that second-half performance was amazing. To a man, they were brilliant.
"The first half was so bad and we didn't half make it hard for ourselves. It was polar opposites in the second half though.
"We were disappointed with the way we conceded goals, but what an amazing turnaround."
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 1Turnbull
- 29BreeSubstituted forBrownat 68'minutes
- 6Cranie
- 16Ramage
- 5Nyatanga
- 4Berry
- 14DigbySubstituted forTreacyat 76'minutes
- 8Hourihane
- 13Williams
- 9Winnall
- 44Cole
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 3Dudgeon
- 7Treacy
- 10Hemmings
- 12Davies
- 17Abbott
- 33Lita
Notts County
- 1Carroll
- 2Dumbuya
- 34Laing
- 6Hollis
- 33CranstonSubstituted forAdamsat 45'minutes
- 16NobleBooked at 73mins
- 13Jones
- 36PetrassoBooked at 72mins
- 7Ismail
- 32McLaughlinBooked at 89mins
- 11Thompson
Substitutes
- 3Adams
- 8Wroe
- 10Murray
- 14McKenzie
- 23Speiss
- 25Traore
- 31Harrad
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 8,596
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 2, Notts County 3.
Hand ball by Conor Hourihane (Barnsley).
Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Garry Thompson (Notts County).
Attempt missed. Keith Treacy (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Mustapha Dumbuya.
Booking
Stephen McLaughlin (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stephen McLaughlin (Notts County).
Attempt missed. Devante Cole (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Garry Thompson (Notts County) because of an injury.
Foul by Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley).
(Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Blair Adams.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Louis Laing.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Gary Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Keith Treacy replaces Paul Digby.
Attempt missed. Stephen McLaughlin (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Conor Hourihane (Barnsley).
Zeli Ismail (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Liam Noble (Notts County).
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 2, Notts County 3. Michael Petrasso (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Michael Petrasso (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Devante Cole (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Jones (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Reece Brown replaces James Bree.
Attempt missed. Garry Thompson (Notts County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Garry Thompson (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Ryan Williams (Barnsley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 2, Notts County 2. Michael Petrasso (Notts County) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Garry Thompson.
Attempt missed. Paul Digby (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Louis Laing.
Attempt missed. Liam Noble (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley).
Zeli Ismail (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Sam Winnall (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.