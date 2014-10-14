Louis Laing: Notts County extend loan for Nottingham Forest man

Laing has played seven games for Notts since joining, during which time time they have conceded just three goals

Defender Louis Laing has extended his loan stay at Notts County from near neighbours Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old initially joined the League One club on a month-long emergency loan in September but will now stay until mid-January.

England youth international Laing has so far made seven starts for Notts.

Laing came through the Sunderland academy system and made one substitute appearance for the club, before joining Forest in June of this year.