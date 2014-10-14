Arsenal Ladies seek Continental Cup glory against Man City

Arsenal Ladies have won 41 League and Cup titles

Arsenal will be aiming for a fourth successive Continental Cup triumph in Thursday's final against a Manchester City side yet to win a major honour.

Arsenal have won 41 league and cup crowns in 21 years, while City have had only one season in the top flight.

"We're prepared for Arsenal's threat," said City manager Nick Cushing.

"To pick up a trophy in our first season would be reward for the team's effort, endeavour and improvement both individually and collectively."

He added: We'll take the game to them and it's a game we believe we can win.

"For Manchester City it would be a major step in evolving the club and that's the aim, but we know what a difficult task it will be against Arsenal."

Arsenal Ladies roll of honour Arsenal Ladies are the most successful women's club in England and have won 41 trophies since they were formed in 1987 1 x Uefa Women's Champions League 2 x FA Women's Super League 12 x FA Women's Premier League 13 x FA Women's Cup 3 x FA WSL Continental Cup 10 x FA Women's Premier League Cup

In the two Women's Super League games between the clubs this season, City won 1-0 at Arsenal but the Gunners gained revenge with a 4-0 success in Manchester.

On Thursday, Cushing, who had never been involved in women's football before this year, will be pitting his wits against a manager who only recently arrived in England, but is a comparative veteran in the women's game.

Pedro Martinez Losa, who joined Arsenal from American club Western New York Flash in September, led Rayo Vallecano for five successful years in his native Spain before moving to the United States.

"I am very pleased with the way the Arsenal players have responded to me," said Losa, whose three WSL games in charge brought two wins and a draw.

"The team had already reached the Continental Cup final before I arrived, so I am fortunate to have a cup final to look forward to so quickly.

"The big games are the ones where you have the chance to show your level and this is a fantastic opportunity for me, but more importantly for the club.

"They have been in a transitional period and it has been difficult for the players, but hopefully we can end the season on a high."