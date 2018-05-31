BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

Two years after Paul Gascoigne had scored the first goal of an FA Cup semi-final between two fierce local rivals with a stunning free-kick, England team-mate Chris Waddle repeated the trick.

While Gascoigne's strike had come in the 1991 meeting between Tottenham and Arsenal, Waddle's effort was the opening salvo of a Sheffield derby that had emptied the Steel City.

With just over a minute on the clock, Waddle, brought back from Marseille by Wednesday at the start of the season, crashed a long-range effort past United goalkeeper Alan Kelly to spark wild celebrations in the blue and white half of Wembley Stadium.

Alan Cork levelled the scores just before the break after a superb pass from Franz Carr, but Mark Bright ensured it was Wednesday fans who headed back north the happier after his extra-time winner.

Wednesday went on to lose the final to Arsenal in a replay - the same opposition that had beaten them in the League Cup final a month earlier.