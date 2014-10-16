Micky Adams: Tranmere Rovers appoint ex-Port Vale manager

Micky Adams is the first managerial appointment made by Tranmere since former FA chief executive Mark Palios became chairman in August

League Two's bottom club Tranmere have appointed Micky Adams as manager, three days after Rob Edwards was sacked.

Adams resigned as boss of League One side Port Vale last month after more than three years at Vale Park.

The 52-year-old has won four promotions during an 18-year managerial career.

Edwards took over at Prenton Park in May, his first managerial role, but won just two of 14 matches and was dismissed on Monday following a 1-0 home defeat by Plymouth Argyle.

Adams will watch his new side at Oxford on Saturday before taking charge for the first time against Mansfield on Tuesday.

He inherits a side who are in danger of suffering successive relegations.

Micky Adams' managerial career Fulham: 1996-1997 (promoted to third tier) Brentford: 1997-1998 Brighton & Hove Albion: 1999-2001 (promoted to third tier) Leicester City: 2002-2004 (promoted to the Premier League) Coventry City: 2005-2007 Brighton & Hove Albion: 2008-2009 Port Vale: 2009-2010 Sheffield United: 2010-2011 Port Vale: 2011-2014 (promoted to third tier)

"In our present position we felt it was important to appoint an experienced manager with good connections and a track record of success in League Two," chairman Mark Palios said.

"Micky has an impressive win ratio, which he has sustained over a long career and often in circumstances where he has had to operate in difficult situations or with limited budgets."

Adams said his immediate task was to get the club off the foot of the table.

"There's a lot of hard work ahead but it's a challenge I'm relishing," he said.

His first managerial job came as player-boss of Fulham where, despite winning promotion in his one full season in charge, he was sacked and replaced by Ray Wilkins.

Since then, Adams has won two further promotions from the bottom division, while also guiding Leicester City into the Premier League.

He had two spells in charge of Vale, the second beginning in the summer of 2011, and guided them to promotion in 2013 after they had endured a spell in administration.