Michael Petrasso: Notts County loan helps winger's QPR goal

New Notts County signing Michael Petrasso believes the best way to break into QPR's first team is by impressing while out on loan.

The Premier League club showed their faith in the Canadian winger by tying him to a new contract in April.

Petrasso, 19, told BBC Radio Nottingham that his latest loan move - his fourth in just over a year - makes sense.

"There are a lot of good players in the QPR team so it's hard to break into but my goal is to play for QPR," he said.

"I just signed for three years this season but have been going on loan and gaining experience."

Michael Petrasso on leaving Canada to play in England for QPR "It was nerve-wracking moving away from home at such a young age, I kind of didn't want do it at the time because it was big step but my parents told me it was an opportunity I might not get again and pushed me a bit."

Having the chance to work with Notts manager Shaun Derry - a former Rangers team-mate - was also a key factor in his decision to move to Meadow Lane for three months.

"He has had a great involvement at QPR and knows a lot of the players," said Petrasso. "I know him quite well and have been talking quite a while about coming here. He's a nice guy and I'm really happy to play under him."

Notts are ninth in League One, a point outside the League One play-off places.

"It's a great opportunity," said Petrasso who is likely to make his debut against Crawley Town on Saturday. "I have played quite a bit scored a couple of goals on my loans.

"I think I have a good affect on teams and have helped teams so I hope I can do that here as well. I am excited to be here."